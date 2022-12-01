Stars of Hallmark’s Popular Holiday Movies Coming to Chicago For

Attention Hallmark fans: You’ll soon have the chance to meet some of your favorite holiday Hallmark movie and television actors in Chicago.

According to a press release, “RomaDrama Christmas” on Dec. 2 and 3 will bring 7 Hallmark romantic drama fan-favorites to the Drake Hotel in Chicago for screenings, panels, mixing and mingling with Hallmark celebrities, a sneak peek viewings and more.

In attendance at the event will be Tyler Hynes of Three Wise Men and a Baby and It’s Christmas Eve; Ryan Peavey of A Fabled Holiday” and “Timeless Christmas;” Brook D’Orsay of “A Fabled Holiday” and “Royal Pains;” Paul Campbell of “A Godwink Christmas,” and “The Santa Stakeout;” and Colin Egglesfield of “All My Children” and “Melrose Place.”

Also joining the event are “A Fabled Holiday” filmmaker Ruby Munro, and “Three Wise men and a Baby” director Terry Ingram.

In addition, Andrew Walker of “My Favorite Christmas Tree” and “Unexpected Christmas” is set to make a virtual appearance.

Following screenings and a panel Friday, attendees will have the chance to attend “The RomaDrama Christmas Gala,” where guests will have the chance to mingle with Hallmark stars.

Saturday, ticketholders can attend a “grown-up” breakfast with Santa, along with screenings and live commentary.

Events begin at 7p.m. on Dec. 2, and 8 a.m. on Dec. 3. All events take place at The Drake Hotel, located at 140 E. Walton Pl.

Tickets packages start at $399 and can be purchased here.