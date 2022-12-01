State pension age could rise to 68 earlier than expected

Mel Stride, the new work and pensions secretary, has suggested the state pension age could be raised as public finances struggle. The DWP secretary suggested the state pension age could increase, even though life expectancy rises have slowed – with a decision on the matter pending.

Mr Stride told MPs: “There are various moving parts in assessing where we should go with the state pension age.

“One of them is life expectancy and more precisely, what proportion of your life should we expect people to have in retirement, as opposed to not in retirement?

“Another is cost, and if you look at the consequences of us living longer, and you look at that, for example, as expressed in the financial stability report that the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) produces every year, where it casts out 50 years and says, ‘What are the public finances likely to look like given the demographic change that’s going on?’.

“The cost of pensions being an element within that, it all gets pretty hairy.”

