Stevie Nicks’ agony not seeing Christine McVie before her death

Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks has been inundated with supportive messages from her fans after sharing a heartfelt tribute to her “best friend” Christine McVie. The late singer died peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday morning.

Taking to Instagram, Stevie, 74, said she was informed about Christine’s illness last Saturday and wanted to fly over to see her, but was told to wait.

The singer shared a handwritten note about her beloved band member and friend in view of her 1.1 million followers.

She wrote: “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away.

“I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night.

