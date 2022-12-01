Stevie Nicks’ agony not seeing Christine McVie before her death

Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks has been inundated with supportive messages from her fans after sharing a heartfelt tribute to her “best friend” Christine McVie. The late singer died peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday morning.
Taking to Instagram, Stevie, 74, said she was informed about Christine’s illness last Saturday and wanted to fly over to see her, but was told to wait.
The singer shared a handwritten note about her beloved band member and friend in view of her 1.1 million followers.
She wrote: “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away.
“I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night.
“I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait.”
She went on to say: “So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over.
“I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.”
Stevie went on to write out lyrics to Haim’s song Hallelujah, about the death of a friend.
Allihagendorf typed: “This is absolutely heartbreaking. The third photo is just magnificent – 2 angels.”
“This is devastating. I’m so sorry. She knew how much you loved her, Stevie. She knew,” added Michelleshaw.
Fleetwood Mac also penned a tribute to the late band member on their Twitter page.
They wrote: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.
“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.
“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”
Christine joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 as a singer and the band’s keyboardist.
As well as performing, she wrote Songbird, one of the band’s most famous tracks, as well as Oh Daddy, Little Lies and Don’t Stop.
She had a successful solo career and reunited with her bandmates in 2013 after a 15-year hiatus.
