The offering, a customizable widget that can be embedded directly into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized app (dapp), is designed to allow customers to instantly purchase cryptocurrencies in Web3 apps. Eleven of the company’s initial 16 projects are built on Solana. Stripe said it offers customizable on-ramping services and handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance issues.