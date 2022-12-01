Categories
Entertainment

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer shows being a hero isn’t all fu…




CNN
 — 

Mario learns that being a hero is a tough gig in the new trailer for “Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

The colorful preview, in which Mario (Chris Pratt) sets off on an adventure to defend Mushroom Kingdom against Bowser (Jack Black), features a look at some much-anticipated characters, including Donkey Kong (voiced by Seth Rogan), Princess Peach (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy), and Luigi (voiced by Charlie Day).

The new trailer comes more than a month after fans got a glimpse in a teaser trailer that lit up the internet.

The upcoming movie does have lots of references to the video games, like the obstacle course in Super Mario Bros. and Mario Kart, with a visit to Rainbow Road.

Princess Peach in 'Super Mario Bros. Movie.'

Fans also get a peek inside Peach’s castle in the movie.

The “Super Mario Bros. Movie” is set for release on April 7, 2023.

See the trailer below.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.