Suspect is charged in relation to fatal stabbing of Kyle





On Wednesday , a 16-year-old male who can’t be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder and possession of a bladed weapon, authorities announced. He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Thursday, according to a statement by Greater Manchester Police.

On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a 16-year-old male had attended Cheadle Heath Police Station at around 11pm on Monday night. As a result he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody for questioning. They also confirmed that three teenagers aged between 16 to 18 who were arrested in suspicion of murder last week have been bailed pending further enquires. Following the stabbing, Kyle was taken to hospital but tragically died from his injuries.

His loved ones said they were "devastated" and "completely broken" by the death of Kyle who will "forever be missed". In a statement released last week, the family described a polite and family orientated young man. They said: "We are devastated by the death of our beloved Kyle. "He was such a kind and well-mannered young boy who always looked out for his family – never failing to say 'love you' as he walked out the door.

“There are no words that can even begin to describe the pain we feel. “We have always been such a close family, and this has shattered us all. “He will forever be missed as a beautiful son as well as a caring and helpful big brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. “Life will never be the same without him, we are completely broken.”

Greater Manchester Police’s major Incident Team are continuing to conduct an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone with information that could still help should contact police on 0161 856 1995 quoting 1125 of 22/11/2022. Alternatively you can contact them online via Public Portal. .