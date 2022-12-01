Talk Media Named 2022 Finalist by the Florida Press Club

By: Sharon Aron Baron

Talk Media’s local online publications were again named finalists by the Florida Press Club.

On Nov 29, two writers at Talk Media were named a finalist for Writing, Community News, Class B-C: Kevin Deutsch and Sharon Aron Baron.

Covering news and politics in northwest Broward County, Talk Media was chosen based on timely and relevant community news reporting.

What was once just a way to connect neighbors in the community has grown into four online publications that are now must-reads for residents in Northwest Broward County —filling the hole newspapers left behind.

Based in Coral Springs, Talk Media was created in 2010 with The Woodlands and expanded to include Tamarac Talk in 2011, Coral Springs Talk in 2012, Parkland Talk in 2017, then Margate Talk in 2022. The online publications receive 800k – 1 million monthly hits and have over 80,000 Facebook, 32,000 Twitter, and 23,000 Instagram followers.

For nearly 70 years, the Florida Press Club has honored the best in Florida journalism, from layout to photography to writing. Originally called the Florida Women’s Press Club, as no other clubs allowed women to compete, it has expanded to include men’s and digital-only publications. The Florida Press Club is a nonprofit organization of writers, editors, photographers, graphic artists, researchers, librarians, and support technicians working for Florida news organizations.

In 2021, Talk Media took home two awards from the Florida Press Club. Sports writer Matt Rothman won Online, Independent News Site, Class A-C for Parkland Talk, and Selene Raj won for Writing, Community News, Class C on Parkland Talk.

Winners will be announced in January of 2023 at the annual event in Daytona Beach.

