Talk Media Named 2022 Finalist by the Florida Press Club

By: Sharon Aron Baron
Talk Media’s local online publications were again named finalists by the Florida Press Club.
On Nov 29, two writers at Talk Media were named a finalist for Writing, Community News, Class B-C: Kevin Deutsch and Sharon Aron Baron.
Covering news and politics in northwest Broward County, Talk Media was chosen based on timely and relevant community news reporting.
What was once just a way to connect neighbors in the community has grown into four online publications that are now must-reads for residents in Northwest Broward County —filling the hole newspapers left behind.
Based in Coral Springs, Talk Media was created in 2010 with The Woodlands and expanded to include Tamarac Talk in 2011, Coral Springs Talk in 2012, Parkland Talk in 2017, then Margate Talk in 2022. The online publications receive 800k – 1 million monthly hits and have over 80,000 Facebook, 32,000 Twitter, and 23,000 Instagram followers.
For nearly 70 years, the Florida Press Club has honored the best in Florida journalism, from layout to photography to writing. Originally called the Florida Women’s Press Club, as no other clubs allowed women to compete, it has expanded to include men’s and digital-only publications. The Florida Press Club is a nonprofit organization of writers, editors, photographers, graphic artists, researchers, librarians, and support technicians working for Florida news organizations.
In 2021, Talk Media took home two awards from the Florida Press Club. Sports writer Matt Rothman won Online, Independent News Site, Class A-C for Parkland Talk, and Selene Raj won for Writing, Community News, Class C on Parkland Talk.
Floria Press Club 2022 Finalists:
Illustration, Artist Illustration, Class A
- Colin Smith, The Villages Daily Sun
Illustration, Artist Illustration, Class B-C
- Jake Stevens, South Florida Business Journal
- Alexander Sotomayor, Embrace Magazine
Illustration, Editorial Cartooning, Class A-C
- Joe Bird, The Islander
- Bryan Steel, Simon Steel, Embrace Magazine
- Steve Borggren, Anna Maria Island Sun
Illustration, Infographic, Class A-C
- Colin Smith, The Villages Daily Sun
- Jake Stevens, South Florida Business Journal
Layout, Feature Page Design, Class A-C
- Scott Simmons, Jerry Lower, Tracy Allerton, The Coastal Star
- Colin Smith, The Villages Daily Sun
- Jamie Mark, Rheya Tanner, Josh Clark, Wendy Mak, Embrace Magazine
Layout, Front Page Design, Class A
- Adam Rogers, The Villages Daily Sun
- Colin Smith, The Villages Daily Sun
Layout, Front Page Design, Class B-C
- Jake Stevens, South Florida Business Journal
- Jamie Mark, Rheya Tanner, Josh Clark, Wendy Mak, Embrace Magazine
Layout, Sports Page Design, Class A-C
- Chris Siegel, The Villages Daily Sun
- Jamie Mark, Josh Clark, Embrace Magazine
Online, Affiliated News Site, Class A-C
- Staff, South Florida Business Journal
- Staff, Bradenton Herald
Online, Independent News Site, Class A-C
- Henry Frederick, Headline Surfer
- Jeff Hardison, HardisonInk.com
- Pierre Tristam, Flagler Live
Online, Multimedia Presentation, Class A-C
- Sarah Blaskey, Ben Conarck, Aaron Leibowitz, Sohail al-jamea, Miami Herald
Photography, Breaking News, Class A-C
- India Pantin, The Villages Daily Sun
- Rachel Stuart, The Villages Daily Sun
- Marc R. Masferrer, Bradenton Journal
Photography, Feature Photo Essay, Class A-C
- Fred Bellet, Suncoast News
- Jock Fistick, South Florida Business Journal
- Conan Segrest, Embrace Magazine
Photography, Features, Class A
- India Pantin, The Villages Daily Sun
- Rachel Stuart, The Villages Daily Sun
Photography, Features, Class B-C
- JD Casto, Embrace Magazine
- Robert Geller, Embrace Magazine
- Jock Fistick, South Florida Business Journal
Photography, General News, Class A
- Arianna Bennett, The Villages Daily Sun
- India Pantin, The Villages Daily Sun
- Rachel Stuart, The Villages Daily Sun
Photography, General News, Class B
- Tiffany Tompkins, Bradenton Herald
Photography, General News, Class C
- Ryan Paice, The Islander
- Maarten De Boer, Anne-Marie Williams, Embrace Magazine
- Florencia Clement de Grandprey, Embrace Magazine
Photography, Portrait/Personality, Class A
- Rachel Stuart, The Villages Daily Sun
- Bill Mitchell, The Villages Daily Sun
Photography, Portrait/Personality, Class B-C
- Tim Stepien, The Coastal Star
- Florencia Clement de Grandprey, Embrace Magazine
- Jazlyn Viera, Romey Ro, Benjamin McCulloch, Embrace Magazine
Photography, Sports Action, Class A-C
- Bill Mitchell, The Villages Daily Sun
- George Horsford, The Villages Daily Sun
- Michael Johnson, The Villages Daily Sun
Photography, Sports Feature, Class A-C
- Bill Mitchell, The Villages Daily Sun
- Rachel Stuart, The Villages Daily Sun
Special Awards, Frances DeVore Award for Public Service, Class A-C
- Sarah Blaskey, Ben Conarck, Aaron Leibowitz, Nicholas Nehamas, Miami Herald
- David Corder, Keith Pearlman, Curt Hills, The Villages Daily Sun
- Eileen Kelley, Lisa Huriash, Brittany Wallman, Spencer Norris, Sun-Sentinel
Special Awards, Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting, Class A
- Staff, The Villages Daily Sun
- Nate Monroe, David Bauerlein, Christopher Hong, Mark Woods, Florida Times-Union
- Eileen Kelley, Lisa Huriash, Brittany Wallman, Spencer Norris, Sun Sentinel
Special Awards, Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting, Class B-C
- Pierre Tristam, Flagler Live
- George Andreassi, St. Lucie Voice and Vero News
- Staff, The Coastal Star
- Giuseppe Sabella, Jessica De Leon, Bradenton Herald
Special Awards, “That is So … Florida, ” Class A-C
- Jessica DeLeon, Bradenton Herald
- Brian Biggane, The Coastal Star
Special Sections, Class A
- Mark Gauert, Cassie Armstrong, Anderson Greene, Sun Sentinel
- Staff, The Villages Daily Sun
Special Sections, Class B-C
- Staff. The Coastal Star
- Staff, South Florida Business Journal
- Mel Meléndez, Jeff Zbar, South Florida Business Journal
Writing, Art News, Class A-C
- Max B. Marcus, Sara Giza, Rachel Covello, Embrace Magazine
Writing, Breaking News, Class A-C
- Nate Monroe, David Bauerlein, Florida Times-Union
- Ryan Ballogg, Bradenton Herald
- Henry Frederick, Headline Surfer
Writing, Business News, Class A-B
- James Jones, Bradenton Herald
- Keith Pearlman, The Villages Daily Sun
- Ron Hurtibise, Sun Sentinel
Writing, Business News, Class C
- Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Daily News
- Joel Engelhardt, OnGardens.org
- Eman Elshahawy, South Florida Business Journal
Writing, Commentary, Class A-B
- Mark Lane, Daytona Beach News-Journal
- Mark Woods, Florida Times-Union
- Nate Monroe, Florida Times-Union
- Mark Gauert, South Florida Sun Sentinel
Writing, Commentary, Class C
- Marc R. Masferrer, The Bradenton Journal
- Pierre Tristam, Flagler Live
- Mary Kate Leming, The Coastal Star
Writing, Community News, Class A
- Andrea Davis, The Villages Daily Sun
- Susannah Bryan, Sun Sentinel
Writing, Community News, Class B-C
- Kevin Deutsch, Talk Media
- Sharon Aron Baron, Talk Media
- Joel Engelhardt, OnGardens.org
Writing, COVID-19 Features Reporting, Class A-C
- Mark Woods, Nada Hassanein, David Bauerlein, Florida Times Union
- Rich Pollack, The Coastal Star
- Mimi Whitefield, Linda Robertson, Miami Herald
Writing, COVID-19, Class A-C
- Curt Hills, The Villages Daily Sun
- Joe Capozzi, The Coastal Star
Writing, Education News, Class A
- Emily Bloch, Florida Times-Union
- Garrett Shiflet, The Villages Daily Sun
- Scott Travis, Sun Sentinel
Writing, Education News, Class B-C
- Janis Fontaine, The Coastal Star
- Pierre Tristam, Flagler Live
- Roxanne Brown, Akers Media Group
Writing, Environmental News, Class A
- Michael Salerno, The Villages Daily Sun
Writing Environmental News, Class B
- Ryan Ballogg, Bradenton Herald
- Cindy Swirko, Gainesville Sun
- Ryan Callihan, Bradenton Herald
Writing, Environmental News, Class C
- Megan Stokes, Oviedo Community News
- Lisa Neff, The Islander
- Kristen Swain, Anna Maria Island Sun
Writing, General News, Class A
- Antonio Fins, The Palm Beach Post
- Keith Pearlman, The Villages Daily Sun
- Susannah Bryan, Sun Sentinel
Writing – General News, Class B
- Tiffany Ruzzano, Patch.com
- Ryan Callihan, Bradenton Herald
Writing, General News, Class C
- Joe Capozzi, ByJoeCapozzi.com
- Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Daily News
- John Sotomayor, Melissa-Marie Marks, Embrace Magazine
Writing, Government News, Class A
- Leah Schwarting, The Villages Daily Sun
- Curt Hills, Keith Pearlman, David Corder, The Villages Daily Sun
- Curt Hills, Keith Pearlman, The Villages Daily Sun
Writing, Government News, Class B-C
- Joe Capozzi, ByJoeCapozzi.com
- Andrew Caplan. Gainesville Sun
Writing, Headline Writing, Class A-C
- James Combs, Akers Media Group
- John Sotomayor, Embrace Magazine
- Roxanne Brown Akers Media Group
- Barry Talley, The Villages Daily Sun
Writing, Health Writing, Class A-C
- Charles Elmore, Mary Hladky, The Coastal Star
- Melissa-Marie Marks, Embrace Magazine
Writing, Light Features, Class A
- Mark Gauert, Sun Sentinel
- Emily Bloch, Florida Times-Union
- Leah Shewmaker, The Villages Daily Sun
Writing, Light Features, Class C
- James Combs, Akers Media Group
- Joe Capozzi, ByJoeCapozzi.com
- Ron Hayes, The Coastal Star
- Larry Hoffman, Dine Sarasota
Writing, Minority News, Class A
- Mimi Whitefield, Miami Herald
- Susannah Bryan, Sun Sentinel
- Emily Bloch, Florida Times-Union
Writing, Minority News, Class B-C
- Cindy Swirko, Gainesville Sun
- Andrew Pantazi, The Tributary
- John Sotomayor, Melissa-Marie Marks, Embrace Magazine
Writing, Newsletter, Class A
- Antonio Fins, The Palm Beach Post
- Lois Solomon, Gretchen Day-Bryant, David Schutz, Essential South Florida, Sun Sentinel
Writing, Newsletter, Class B-C
- Andrew Pantazi, The Tributary
- Ashley Portero, South Florida Business Journal
- Avraham Forrest, Kim Swan, South Florida Gay News
Writing, Opinion Writing, Class A-C
- James Combs, Akers Media Group
- John Sotomayor, Embrace Magazine
Writing, Public Safety, Class A
- Curt Hills, Keith Pearlman, The Villages Daily Sun
- Keith Pearlman, The Villages Daily Sun
- Veronica Wernicke, The Villages Daily Sun
Writing, Public Safety, Class B-C
- James Combs, Akers Media Group
- Joe Capozzi, The Coastal Star
- Rich Pollack, The Coastal Star
Writing, Religion News, Class A-C
- Roxanne Brown, Akers Media Group
- James Dinan, The Villages Daily Sun
Writing, Serious Features, Class A-B
- Jeff Shain, The Villages Daily Sun
- Mark Woods, Florida Times-Union
- Linda Robertson, Miami Herald
Writing, Serious Features, Class C
- Kane Kaiman, The Islander
- Tiffany Razzano, The Patch
- Joe Capozzi, byJoeCapozzi.com
Writing, Sports Columns, Class A
- Jeff Shain, The Villages Daily Sun
- Drew Chaltry, The Villages Daily Sun
- Cody Hills, The Villages Daily Sun
Writing, Sports Columns, Class B-C
- Mark Blumenthal, The Palatka Daily New
Writing, Sports Features, Class A
- Drew Chaltry, The Villages Daily Sun
- Jeff Shain, The Villages Daily Sun
- Juston Lewis, Florida Times-Union
Writing, Sports Features, Class B-C
- Joe Capozzi, ByJoeCapozzi.com
- James Combs, Akers Media Group
Writing, Sports Writing, Class A
- Cody Hills, The Villages Daily Sun
- Jeff Shain, The Villages Daily Sun
- Ryan Weiss, The Villages Daily Sun
Writing, Sports Writing, Class B-C
- Brandon Wolf, Wyatt Ronan, Embrace Magazine
- Henry Frederick Headline Surfer
Writing, Travel and Tourism, Class A
- Mark Gauert, Sun Sentinel, City & Shore Magazine, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel
- Michael Salerno, The Villages Daily Sun
Writing, Travel and Tourism, Class B-C
- Fred W. Wright Jr, Rachel Covello, Sara Giza, Embrace Magazine
- Jan Norris, The Coastal Star
- Joe Capozzi, ByJoeCapozzi.com
Winners will be announced in January of 2023 at the annual event in Daytona Beach.
Got News in Tamarac, Lauderhill, or North Lauderdale? Send it to Tamarac Talk.
Author Profile
-
- Sharon Aron Baron is the Editor of Talk Media and Tamarac Talk, Coral Springs Talk, and Parkland Talk. Tamarac Talk was created in 2011 to provide News for the residents of Tamarac and is the #1 News Source for Residents.
Source link