“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (December 23)





Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion.”



Netflix





This sequel to “Knives Out” shows off the incredible talents of writer-director Rian Johnson.

Daniel Craig plays famed detective Benoit Blanc once again, now on a new whodunit case featuring some despicable people.

Like the first movie, “Glass Onion” has a great ensemble cast that includes Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr.