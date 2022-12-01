The 5 Best and Most-Watched Poker Movies of All Time | Film

Poker is an age-old casino game popular among gamblers around the world. Unsurprisingly, there are numerous movies about poker. If you search for a poker movie, you will find a wide range of options. However, not all of them are well executed.

This article looks at the five best and most-watched poker movies of all time. It will help you cut to the chase and enjoy the best poker movies available. Keep reading for more!

High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story – Best True Story Poker Movie (2003)

The new generation of poker players might not know who Stu “The Kid” Ungar is. However, he is a legendary name in the world of poker. In fact, he is regarded as one of the best poker players to have played the game.

This movie narrates the story of the rise and fall of “The Kid.” It begins with his early days when he played gin rummy before transitioning to Texas Hold’em. He dominated the game for years before his unfortunate demise.

Moreover, the movie covers several card games. But The Kid’s story will help you learn a lot about the game.

All In: The Poker Movie – Best Poker Documentary (2009)

This movie is regarded as one of the best poker documentaries. It is ideal for people who love taking a trip down memory lane.

The film narrates the poker story from its inception to the infamous Black Friday. The film has many familiar faces, including Phil Hellmuth, Daniel Negreanu, Antonio Esfandiari and Moneymaker.

It provides a comprehensive and exciting account of how poker developed into one of the most loved games in the world. Furthermore, it is an excellent choice if you want to learn some history of the game.

Molly’s Game – The Most Realistic Poker Movie (2017)

This movie is based on Molly Bloom’s true story. Popularly known as the “Poker Queen”, Molly operated private high-stake games that featured big Hollywood celebrities, professional players and businessmen.

The stars, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner and Jessica Chastain, do an excellent job depicting Molly’s life from a young age. While some of the scenes are exaggerated, the overall script is exceptional.

The Cincinnati Kid – The Best Classic Poker Movie (1965)

The Cincinnati Kid is a classic poker movie featuring Edward G. Robinson and Steve McQueen. It narrates the story of a young McQueen who gets on a journey to prove he is the best globally.

His quest culminates in a match with Lancey Howard (Robinson), who is the best. They play Five Card Stud with five cards. The movie is set in 1930s New Orleans, and the portrayal of poker might not be very accurate. Nonetheless, everything else about the film is worthwhile.

Rounders – The Best Poker Movie of All Time (1998)

Rounders, released in 1998, is undoubtedly the best poker movie ever! It features Edward Norton, Matt Damon, Gretchen Mol and John Malkovich. Moreover, Rounders is the first poker movie that seriously referenced the Texas Hold’em variation of poker.

In the movie, Mike is a talented player who doesn’t have proper bankroll management. As a result, he loses his entire fortune in underground high-stakes games against Teddy KGB.

After that, he promises his girlfriend that he will never play poker again. But, when Worm gets out of jail and needs to make a quick buck, Mike goes back to tables. The duo go back to playing poker.