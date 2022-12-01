The Beatles Story is promoting peace and supporting War Child

This festive season, The Beatles Story will be echoing John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s 1969 ‘WAR IS OVER! If You Want It’ Christmas campaign, as well as shining a spotlight on UK-based charity War Child’s work.

With peace at the top of their Christmas list this year, The Beatles Story will raise awareness and encourage donations to the charity that works “to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children living through conflict.”

While those around the world who celebrate Christmas will be enjoying the festive season, countless people will still face the hardships of war and conflict. The Beatles Story hopes that awareness and donations will help, in some way, to bring our world closer to the peace that the late John Lennon advocated so tirelessly for.

Credit: The Beatles Story

John and Yoko’s iconic ‘WAR IS OVER! If You Want It’ campaign will take over all aspects of the business throughout December, promoting peace within their exhibition, Discovery Zone, cafés, stores and digital platforms in order to inspire conversations around the topic. The attraction will also encourage donations to support the charity War Child in achieving the amazing work they do around the world.

The month-long campaign will include a new display within the attraction’s Fab4 Café at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock. The public will have the opportunity to see Yoko Ono: MENDED CUPS, an illy Art Collection consisting of seven coffee cups that represent some of history’s most catastrophic wars, such as World War Two, as well as the assassination of John Lennon in 1980. The set, designed by Yoko Ono, was released in 2015.

Credit: Yoko Ono

“Since the early 1960s, Yoko Ono has had an impact on the international art scene, helping to redefine the relationship between the artist and society through her contributions to art, performance, music, feminism, and anti-war activism.” – illy

In addition to their month-long peace campaign, The Beatles Story also offers free entry to refugees living in the UK. Refugees are advised to contact [email protected] to pre-book their visit and are required to bring proof of settled status to show staff on arrival. T&Cs apply, read more at www.beatlesstory.com.

Visit The Beatles Story this Christmas to view new memorabilia and take part in peace-themed activities.

If you can’t make it to the attraction, keep up-to-date on their social media platforms and website here and consider donating to War Child online.