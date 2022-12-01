The Best Bakeries in Florida in 2022 According to Food and Travel

Walking into a bakery can put a person in a good mood. There’s something delightful about the smells of warm baked goods and the sight of a plethora of sweet treats from which to choose.

Some of us turn to bakeries for special occasions like wedding, graduation, or birthday cakes, while others stick to staples like fresh bread.

While bigger cities like New York City and Chicago may have well-known bakeries, Florida arguably has plenty of good ones, too. And travel websites like Trips to Discover, Best Things Florida, Scoutology, and Mashable have weighed in on what they think are the top bakeries in Florida. Much of the time, their opinions overlap. Below are some bakeries that are mentioned over and over again.

B Bistro + Bakery, Miami: Mashable recently named this bakery as the best in the entire sunshine state. The site appreciated that the bakery offers innovative flavors like the strawberry and goat cheese croissant, but the publication said the bakery really shines for its “cruffin,” which is a cross between a croissant and muffin that is filled with cream.

La Segunda Central Bakery, Ybor City: This iconic bakery has been open since 1915. It’s known for its Cuban bread, which is served in many restaurants. But it also has pastries, flan pudding, tres leche, and guava and cheese turnovers.

Sweet by Holly, Orlando: There is a real “Holly” and cupcake expert behind this store. Holly herself was a caterer in Los Angeles for over 20 years before she became a winner on the Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.” Today, she bakes over 30 different flavors of cupcakes each day for her Orlando bakery. She offers gluten-free and vegan options as well as yogurt.

Uppercrust, Gainesville: This establishment is much more than an artisan bakery. While it offers handmade specialty bread and pastries, there’s also a gourmet market and cafe. If you like wine, weekly tastings are offered. You can easily grab bakery items, sandwiches, and wine all in one trip.

Cinotti’s Bakery, Jacksonville: This family-owned business has been serving customers fresh baked goods since 1964. Best known for their unique donuts in flavors like strawberry, key lime, and pumpkin, they also offer traditional cakes, pies, cookies, pastries, hot rolls, croissants, and bread.

Croissan Time French Bakery, Ft. Lauderdale: The signature dish at this bakery is simple homemade macaroons. And while this establishment serves traditional bakery foods like breads, croissants, cakes, tarts, pastries, and candies, there are surprises, too – like the foie gras and caviar. The bakery has been a staple for locals since 1986.

Tupelo’s Bakery & Cafe, Monticello: This bakery is only a 30-minute drive from Tallahassee, and while it serves up traditional pastries, breads, and sweets, it also uses local, sustainable ingredients. Popular choices are blueberry scones and coconut cream pie.

Floribbean Flo’s, Sarasota: Although you can get hand-made cakes, tarts, pastries, and cookies here, this bakery is known for its famous key lime pie that is made with real key lime juice and hand-made graham cracker crust. They also offer fresh sandwiches.

This is just a sampling of highly-ranked bakeries from all over Florida, but everyone has their own local favorites.