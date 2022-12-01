The crucial advice Mick Jagger gave to Duran Duran

As a musician, there are few people better placed to seek advice from than The Rolling Stones leader Mick Jagger. The singer has survived everything the wicked world of rock and roll has thrown at him, which is why Duran Duran keenly listened when he offered a few words of wisdom.

In the realms of the music industry, Jagger is a fountain of knowledge, and when Duran Duran established themselves as serial hitmakers in the 1980s, he was on hand to assist. Although the Stones frontman was inexperienced when compared with his standing today, Jagger was still two decades deep into the business when they emerged. As far as Duran Duran were concerned, he was a wise elder, and they were prepared to hang on his every word.

Birmingham natives Duran Duran only formed in 1978, but three years later, they were an unstoppable force following their internationally successful debut album. Over the next few years, the good times kept rolling for the champagne-sipping yacht rockers, and Jagger was on-hand to tell them one crucial nugget of advice.

During his career, Jagger had seen many bands arrive, enjoy their spell in the limelight, and fall back into the shadows. Nobody’s time at the top lasts forever — even The Rolling Stones have suffered periods of being written off on numerous occasions. It can be easy to call it quits during those tough times, but Jagger knew resilience was key to a successful career.

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, keyboardist Nick Burns was asked about the best advice he’s ever received, which happened to be from Mick Jagger. “Stick together,” Nick revealed to the host. When Cohen commented on Rhodes’ decision to follow the advice, he simply responded: “Well, it was from Mick Jagger, so I had no choice.”

Cohen enthusiastically asked, “At what point did he give you that advice?” Rhodes replied: “When we’d already lasted longer than The Sex Pistols, and almost as long as The Beatles, but probably about six years in.”

By my maths, this comment would have been said in 1984, when Duran Duran were at the peak of their powers and looked to have the world in their hands. At this point, bandmates deviously consider taking advantage of their collective fame and launching a solo career. While Duran Duran members have all been part of musical ventures outside the band, it’s always been a side project rather than a priority.

While there have been various peaks and troughs over the last 40 years of Duran Duran’s career, they never considered splitting up. With Jagger’s advice ringing in their ear and The Rolling Stones as a case study to try to replicate.

Occasionally, the grass can be greener on the other side, but the loyalty to each other shown by The Rolling Stones and Duran Duran has paid dividends to both acts. Not only have they outlasted the vast majority of their respective peers, but they are also still thriving.