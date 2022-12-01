The “Disenchanted” Cast Aged Like Fine Wine, And Here Are The

It’s been 15 years since the original debuted, and audiences finally got the long-anticipated sequel they had been waiting for.
Here’s how the cast looked like then vs. now, from the Enchanted alums to the newcomers in the sequel:
To start, Amy Adams plays Giselle.
Here’s what she looked like in Enchanted.
And here’s what she looks like now.
Patrick Dempsey plays Robert.
Here’s what he looked like in Enchanted.
And here’s what he looks like now.
James Marsden plays Edward.
Here’s what he looked like in Enchanted.
And here’s what he looks like now.
Idina Menzel plays Nancy.
Here’s what she looked like in Enchanted.
And here’s what she looks like now.
Gabriella Baldacchino plays Morgan.
She’s new to the franchise, so here’s what she looked like in The Conners.
And here’s what she looks like now.
Maya Rudolph plays Malvina.
She wasn’t in Enchanted, so here’s what she looked like in Bridesmaids.
And here’s what she looks like now.
Yvette Nicole Brown plays Rosaleen.
She’s also a new addition, so here’s what she looked like in Community.
And here’s what she looks like now.
Finally, Jayma Mays plays Ruby.
You didn’t meet her in Enchanted, so here’s what she looked like in Glee.
And here’s what she looks like now.
What did you think of Disenchanted? Share your review in the comments!
Source link