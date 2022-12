Vienna, the capital city of Austria, took third place in the rankings and has been voted the world’s most liveable city before.

The Austrian city has plenty of green space for walks and is known for its famous cafes with decadent cakes.

The Spanish capital, Madrid, took the fourth spot while Brussels rounded off the top five friendliest cities.

Both cities have low rates of violent crime and score highly when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusivity.