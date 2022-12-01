‘The Haunting’ Team Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy Move Overall TV

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy have signed an overall TV deal with Amazon under their Intrepid Pictures banner, Variety has confirmed with sources.

Intrepid was previously under an overall deal at Netflix. While there, the company put out multiple hit shows in the horror genre, including both “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” as well as “Midnight Mass” and “The Midnight Club.” Flanagan was the creator of the first three of the aforementioned series and the co-creator of the fourth. Macy executive produced them all.

“Amazon is a studio that we have long admired,” Flanagan and Macy said. “Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid. We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe.”

Intrepid still has at least one project coming out at Netflix — the limited series “The Fall of the House of Usher.” That series will be a modern re-telling of the titular Edgar Allan Poe story while also drawing on other Poe works. At the time of this publishing it does not yet have a premiere date.

“Mike and Trevor are remarkable at telling immersive, suspenseful stories that masterfully keep audiences engaged from start to finish,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios. “We are excited to welcome them to Amazon Studios and are looking forward to our global customers experiencing their genre-bending creativity.”

Intrepid has also produced a number of feature films. Those include “Doctor Sleep,” a followup to Stephen King’s “The Shining” and based on King’s book of the same name. Others include “Hush,” “Before I Wake,” and “Gerald’s Game.” Flanagan directed and either wrote or co-wrote all of those films with Macy producing.

Deadline first reported Intrepid’s new deal.