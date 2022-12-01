“These girls would make shots at me for no reason – When Serena

Serena Williams was on the receiving end of a lot of ‘trash talk’ and criticism from other players on the tour, which she often decided to ignore, the American tennis legend once revealed. However, there came a point when she “just got tired” and challenged a fellow player who had commented about her to a conversation in the locker room.

Williams did not name the player but said that she was frustrated and angry enough not to ignore the taunt anymore. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion opened up about the matter during a 2007 chat with Conan O’Brien on the famous show ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien.’

When asked by O’Brien whether players “made the mistake” of “trash talking” and intimidating her, Williams replied in the affirmative before explaining how she handled this one specific situation.

“There was a few and I used to never say anything about it, but I just got tired because these girls would make shots at me in the press for no reason. And I never understood why,” Serena Williams said on the same.

“Until this one girl recently, she said that, I don’t remember what she said now, it’s all water under the bridge, but I just, afterwards, I said, ‘You know what, if she has anything to say, I’ll be more than happy to talk about it in the locker room’,” Williams added.

The American tennis great then revealed that the said player never took her up on the offer of talking it out in the locker room.

“And I meant it because I was just so mad and so frustrated, and, you know, she never did take up that conversation with me,” Williams expressed.

“If someone crosses me, you don’t want that problem” – Serena Williams

“/> Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open – Day 5.

Speaking on the matter of facing trash talk from opponents, Serena Williams further warned others about “having a problem they did not want” if they ever decided to cross her or speak ill about her.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion also expressed that she believes in always being nice and respectful to others as she would not want others to feel the way she did when criticized.

“I honestly would advice that no one would (trash talk her), you know, in their best interests, because I’m not one to take that lightly. Especially from one of my peers,” Williams confidently said.

“I’m so nice, I never say anything bad about anybody, because I know how that feels and I hate that feeling, and I would never want anyone to feel that way…But if someone crosses me, then could be a problem and you don’t want that problem,” she added.

Throughout her 27-year-long illustrious career, Serena Williams was a ferocious competitor on the court, intimidating opponents with her dominant style of play rather than with her words.



