This New Metaverse Project May Have Better Graphics Than The

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

Sandbox and Decentraland are two of the biggest players in the metaverse ecosystems. However, experts believe RobotEra, a new metaverse project, could redefine human interaction. The presale of its native token continues, and interested investors can still purchase it before it ends.

Introducing RobotEra

RobotEra is a sandbox-like-planet that combines non fungible tokens and the metaverse to provide players with a simple and enjoyable way to earn returns.

When playing RobotEra, players are transported to Taro, a virtual planet recently destroyed due to a catastrophic event. The game allows users to choose avatars, purchase land, and contribute to rebuilding a post-apocalyptic world.

Although players’ primary objective is to reconstruct the virtual world from scratch completely, all properties purchased are non fungible tokens that are tradable within the game.

With RobotEra, users can connect to other worlds with theme parks, concerts, museums, and more. Players can also monetize metaverse plots in different ways, such as selling billboard space, charging concert ticket prices, and cultivating sacred trees.

Next Frontier of Human Interaction

RobotEra provides a variety of custom-building tools for players to use. They can add to dynamic 3D scenes, interact with other players, and customize the structures they build with their artwork, soundtracks, and several other features. All of this is possible without any coding skills.

RobotEra developers believe that as time passes, more use cases will emerge for the game. It’s also worth noting that the platform is attempting to capitalize on the hype surrounding the metaverse.

Many see the metaverse as the next frontier of human interaction, and players can do all of this while also earning returns.

TARO Token

RobotEra native token is called TARO. The asset is currently available on presale, and within its first stage, about $297,111 has been raised.

Pre-sale prices for TARO are currently $0.025. With more stages of its presale to complete, the price of this digital asset is expected to soar. And although the presale is still in its infancy, this digital asset still offers a lot of potential.

Buy TARO on Presale Now