‘Ticking timebomb’ as state pensioners are sucked into income tax

The state pension triple lock may have survived for another year but there was a sting in the tail as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt opened up a new line of attack. Pensioners will lose hundreds of pounds a year starting now.

In the autumn statement, Hunt froze the personal allowance, the point at which people start paying income tax, for another two years.

When Chancellor, Rishi Sunak had previously frozen it at £12,570 a year until April 2026, in a move that will drag more workers into the income tax net as wages rise every year.

Now Hunt has extended that until 2028.

This will also hit pensioners whose total income exceeds the personal allowance, once workplace and personal pensions are added, plus any earnings they may have.

The poorest pensioners may escape for now, as both the old and the new state pension currently pay nowhere near £12,570 a year. However, as I recently warned, that may soon change. By 2028, the maximum new state pension could actually exceed the personal allowance.

That would put pensioners in a ridiculous situation where they receive their state pension then hand a chunk of it straight back to HM Revenue & Customs.

Yet there is a more immediate risk, and Express.co.uk readers are alert to it.

More will start paying hundreds of pounds in extra income tax from this year, as a result of Sunak and Hunt’s freeze.