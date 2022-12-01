Today’s Wordle Answer (#530) – December 1, 2022

Who doesn’t enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? It’s the first day of December, and the holiday season can officially begin. Unfortunately, the Wordle gods have not made things easy for players at the start of the month. The answer today is quite difficult, as it features an uncommon word and some tricky spelling.

If you haven’t started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you’re already past the starting point, then you’re likely looking for some hints. Luckily, we provide just that further down in this guide. We will also spell out the full answer for players looking to simply get out of today unscathed.

Today’s Wordle Answer – December 1, 2022

We’ll begin with a few hints that directly relate to today’s Wordle answer, but don’t give it away immediately.

Hint 1: This word is defined as forcefully throwing something or someone out. In sports, players are often subject to this if they’ve committed too many infractions.

Hint 2: This word has two vowels, but they are the same vowel. The word has a “j” somewhere in it.

If those hints weren’t enough to get the ball rolling for you, then you can keep reading for the full answer to the Wordle. The full answer to the December 1 Wordle is “eject.” Any word that begins with a vowel is going to be difficult, but the added “j” makes this one of the harder Wordles in recent memory. Hopefully, every player was able to get this Wordle correct and continue their streak. Check back tomorrow for another edition of our Wordle guides.