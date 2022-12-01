Top 10 Best Cloud Hosting Companies In India 2023 – Inventiva

Because hosting has developed into a lucrative business, a web hosting checklist is necessary. You can pick a cloud hosting provider with a variety of packages. There are numerous Cloud hosting options in India, each filling a particular need based on price, software, and disc space requirements.

When a client wants to launch an online business or website that requires a server to operate from, that situation is referred to as hosting. Hosting companies provide the servers, and customers rent space from the provider. As the cloud hosting provider handles all maintenance and upkeep, the client can run his website on the server.

The Top 10 Cloud Hosting Companies in India for 2023

One hosting type that has experienced a rise in popularity is cloud hosting. This article will discuss the best Cloud hosting in India. Let’s first look at cloud computing to understand better how best cloud hosting functions.

1. HostGator

A well-known web hosting provider offers Hostgator as a popular option for hosting blogs and websites online. This service primarily buys domain names online because business websites and blogs require dependable web hosting and domain name services. Hostgator offers domain names and hosting services to business owners worldwide. In October 2002, Brent Oxley, a student at Florida Atlantic University at the time, founded HostGator.

HostGator provides shared resellers, virtual private servers, and dedicated web hosting and has locations in Austin, Texas, and Houston.

Features:

One domain, 2 G.B. of RAM

Free SSL Certificate Unlimited Bandwidth Unlimited Disk Space 2X Faster Local Caching 45-day Money Back Guarantee

2. BigRock

The co-founder of Resellerclub and also Logic boxes sold the company in 2014 after co-founding them at 17. If you didn’t know that big rock was an Indian company, you also might be surprised to learn this. The sale of these businesses was accomplished through a $160 million deal.

Bigrock has a location in Mumbai, India, even though it is currently a part of the Endurance International Group. The Endeavour International Group focuses on providing online services to small and medium-sized businesses.

Features:

FREE SSL Certificate for Hosting 1 Website

2 CPU cores, 1 G.B. of disc space, 2 G.B. of RAM, and 10 G.B. of bandwidth, all with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

3. Bluehost

One of India’s biggest cloud service providers is Bluehost, a web host specializing in WordPress solutions. It offers a wide range of services at a reasonable price and simplifies the deployment requirements for companies of all sizes.

Bluehost is a fantastic option for web hosting because of its competitive pricing. Users can access various hosting options, such as managed WordPress and dedicated VPS hosting. Users can update WordPress’ core and plugins and improve their security and functionality by using the managed service.

Features:

Single Domain, Free Domain

Unmetered Storage with Free SSL Unmetered Bandwidth

Guaranteed 30-day money-back for 5 Email Accounts

4. iPage

You can benefit from a brand-new website builder, first-rate customer service, high-performance hosting, and a cost-effective shared plan with “unlimited” benefits in several important areas when you use iPage. The business targets small businesses that want to enter the e-commerce market as full-service domain and web hosting services providers. Constant Contact is owned by Endurance International Group, along with Bluehost, HostGator, and Constant Contact.

Features:

Registration of domains for free* Thousands of free templates

FREE email address FREE round-the-clock support

Drag and drop website builder for free

NO COST SSL Certificate

NO cost domain transfer

Thirty-day money-back promise

consistent uptime

brand-new, simple website builder software

outstanding customer service

Generous refund policy

5. W.P. Engine

W.P. Engine is the top platform for WordPress digital experiences. They are a new breed of technology company because they combine software innovation with customer service. To advance their businesses more quickly, brands can use their platform to create fantastic WordPress sites and applications.

Features:

50 G.B. of monthly bandwidth

60 risk-free days period.

Local storage of 10 G.B.

35+ Genesis Framework Themes by StudioPress

Transferable Sites Constant chat assistance

LargeFS Global CDN Page Performance Automated SSL certificates, PHP 7.2 ready

6. ResellerClub

As its name implies, ResellerClub resells other companies’ hosting services. This company is based in India and serves more than 200,000 clients in 150 nations. You won’t need to worry about ResellerClub’s reputation because The Endurance International Group (EIG) owns it.

Prepayment is the foundation of their payment system. It implies that you must first deposit into your account before you can resell. Each time you purchase using your account, the corresponding funds are taken out. This advance deposit has no expiration date, so you can use it however you see fit.

Features:

2 CPU Cores, Metered Disk Space, and 2 G.B., Metered RAM Bandwidth \sUnlimited Email Addresses

Free SSL Certificate for Hosting 1 Website

7. HostPapa

Privately held HostPapa is a Canadian web host that provides shared, reseller, and virtual private server hosting. It operates in Australia, Germany, the United States, and the European Union in addition to Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, Mexico, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, and the European Union. In 2016, the business hosted more than 180,000 websites.

Features:

100 GB Web Space for Two Websites

Free Cloudflare CDN, Free Domain

Free SSL Certificate, Free Website Builder, and 30-Day Money Back

8. HostingRaja

HostingRaja is one of the businesses in India that is expanding the fastest. Their team of experts provides web hosting services and is always eager to learn more in this area to help you achieve your objectives. They offer several features with their cost-effective plans. They provide the necessary infrastructure and technical know-how in addition to the most well-liked packages, which run on Windows and Linux.

The best Indian hosting services are provided by engineers working around the clock, 24/7, to guarantee a 99.9% uptime, which is highly uncommon with other providers. Additionally, technical assistance and customer service are offered 24/7 by qualified experts.

Features:

Free Plesk Control Panel, SSD with 90 G.B. of storage, 4 G.B. of RAM, 14 T.B. of bandwidth, and free SEO-friendly support. Backup/Restore for MSSQL and MySQL Included (No-Extra Cost)

9. SiteGround

You get top-notch WordPress features, dependable support, and a reasonably competitive price with SiteGround. The SuperCaching component is an added benefit to their rapid page loads. They provide excellent customer support, a simple onboarding procedure, and a user-friendly dashboard for beginners. Due to this, SiteGround may cost more than Bluehost, but they make up for it by providing top-notch customer service.

Feature:

Ultra-Fast Platform with 24/7 VIP Support, 2 CPU Cores, 4 G.B. Memory, 40GB SSD Space, and Multiple Locations

Full-Service Servers

Full-Service Servers

Everyday Backups

thirty days’ money back

10. Cloudways

Cloudways offers a lot of benefits. The service is always available, web-based customer support is excellent, setup times are quick, and cloud hosting plans are flexible. The business is dependable for maintaining your site and providing those services.

The main advantages of Cloudways are their efficiency and simplicity. To make it simpler for you to expand your business, Cloudways takes care of all your server management requirements, from straightforward server setup to ongoing server maintenance.

Features:

Applications may be installed indefinitely on Cloudways.

There are five cloud providers.

A dashboard is provided for managing accounts.

It has more than 60 data centres around the world.

It offers simple DNS management and an integrated MySQL manager.

How is cloud computing implemented?

How many of us are familiar with what “the cloud” refers to? One of the most well-known methods for backing up data on the Cloud is through the best cloud hosting. It describes a style of computing where resources are shared among many connected computers. Cloud-based tasks can be shared among computers connected to the Cloud, expanding the resources available to users and boosting dependability.

Computers don’t even have to be in the same nation or area. Popular businesses that use cloud computing include Amazon.in Flipkart.in Apple, Google, Microsoft, and also Dropbox, to name a few.

Many businesses provide this service. The top Cloud hosting companies in India for 2022 are listed in this article. Understanding cloud computing is necessary to find the best cloud hosting. A cloud server is a server that manages multiple tasks without having to handle all of the operations and functions on its own.

What is hosting in the Cloud?

Being a host is a relatively simple idea. Businesses host other companies’ websites on their servers and are then compensated for doing so. This may require a lot of resources. To meet the main demand for more computing power as cloud computing has grown, many hosting providers in India have started to offer affordable cloud hosting.

What are the primary distinctions between using cloud servers for hosting and other types of hosting, though?

An excellent illustration of the Best Cloud Hosting system is a group of friends who share a bank account. Each friend invests an equal amount of money in the bank account. They may appear to the report to be two different things, but they are just one.

They combined their investments into one account to each take advantage of having more resources available to them. Let’s say that one of the friends finds themselves in a situation where they need to borrow money from the account. He will be also able to do so at a much higher price than if only his investment were available with cloud hosting, the same holds.

These sites are run by multiple Cloud servers, which store data. Because a pool of various machines rather than a single machine can handle the load, it is simple for a site to exceed its standard resource allocation or even require more assistance.

Clients can use Cloud hosting to access resources from various servers whenever they need them. A pay-per-use option is typically available from Cloud hosting providers, much like how electricity is billed.

Although there are many advantages to using multiple servers, reliability is the most crucial. Unlike traditional hosting services, where more than one server hosts various websites and is responsible for carrying the entire load of all websites hosted on the server, a second server will also pick up the slack if one goes down. After doing some research, it makes sense to choose a cloud hosting plan from the best provider within your price range.

Features

Now that we know what cloud hosting is, let’s look at some of its noteworthy features:

Numerous of India’s top service providers offer Cloud hosting with a 100% uptime guarantee. Because there are so many server options with cloud computing, reliability is built right in.

Cost: Service providers charge for Cloud hosting in India using utility-style pricing. You are charged based on your usage. Furthermore, you are not required to pay for anything not being used. Going Cloud may cost more upfront, but as you use the site, you might save money.

Smooth scaling: Due to its pay-per-use pricing structure, Cloud computing-based software can be quickly scaled up or down in response to the needs of your website. This feature is the reason cloud hosting is so well-liked in India.

How can you tell if cloud hosting is the best option for you?

It is impossible to use a hosting service that is a one-size-fits-all, as we noted in our article. All of the available web hosting plans are top-notch, despite their parallels and differences. Some options and selections might not be appropriate for your company. The subsequent query is: Are cloud-based servers appropriate for you?

This article’s goal is to look at six situations where Best Cloud hosting makes sense for you.

If you run a small business and also want to set up a website, you might think about getting a server.

You need dependable and simple access to the web applications and data you use. Best Cloud hosting is extremely devoted due to the way it is constructed. Compared to other hosting platforms, it has a slightly higher level of dependability.

If the worst happens and you lose all of your data, having a backup strategy is crucial. Your data is significantly safer because cloud server hosting is decentralized.

You need scalable and adaptable hosting as a growing company. It’s great that cloud hosting offers resources that can be added if you go over your allotted amount.

If you don’t yet have the funds and resources to host on-site, a Cloud hosting solution might be an option. There are many reasonably priced Cloud hosting providers in India.

You need to mainly store more than just documents online because online document storage services are no longer sufficient for you.

Advantages

The many benefits of cloud hosting make it a highly desirable option. What about these advantages? This article discusses the new technology’s five benefits, including responsive load balancing, physical security, scalability, and flexibility.

Reliability: The architecture of cloud computing makes it much more reliable. To deliver a more dependable service, multiple servers combine their resources. The service will be more beneficial if it can utilize more Cloud servers. This implies that there won’t be any immediate effects on your website even if your server is down.

Physical Security: The virtual servers have a higher level of physical security because they are housed in data centres. You can be confident that your website is double- or triple-secured because Cloud servers are typically dispersed across several data centres. With these, taking a backup is also much-much simpler. It is also much easier to mainly make a backup.

Scalability and Flexibility: Every company wants to grow. When a website’s traffic increases, cloud hosting services are designed to offer simple access to resources. Even during periods of increased activity, it can still occur. Due to the nature of cloud computing, it can flexibly allocate extra resources to handle this surge in demand.

Utility Style Costing: As we’ve already mentioned, the Cloud is a sizable pool of resources dispersed across numerous servers. As a result, no one website will simultaneously use all of these resources. In cloud hosting plans, a pay-as-you-go option is common. similar to when paying for water or electricity.

When one server fails in the cloud network, the remaining servers respond by balancing the load. So that no server is overloaded, it will then be necessary to balance the load. Since the procedure is automated, your website will run smoothly and effectively with no discernible changes to your customers’ experience.

Demand for updated edge and cloud infrastructure is on the rise due to a variety of factors, including scalability problems, excessive power consumption, connectivity issues, and latency. The emergence of cloud computing is a result of it facilitating crucial computing, storage, and connectivity. Because it enables big data management remotely and is supported by a strong digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence, the cloud has begun to play a significant role in our lives, whether for individuals or businesses.

India also entered the cloud computing arena before the recent pandemic because it recognised its enormous potential. The Covid-19 crisis encouraged the government and various businesses to use cloud computing to provide XaaS (‘anything’ as a service). According to a report titled “Cloud Infrastructure Market in India 2021,” the market for cloud infrastructure in India was valued at INR 301.40 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29% from 2021 to 2025, reaching INR 1,169.23 billion. The government’s initiative to digitise India, the growing need for better infrastructure, and the financial benefits of cloud computing have all accelerated cloud computing adoption in India.

How has India benefited from cloud computing in the modern era?

The use of covid cloud initiatives by the Government of India, such as Aarogya Setu, CoWin, and Covid-19 Data Repository, is a prime example of successful cloud computing.

The initiative provided authorities with streamlined access to data on the active caseload across the country, vaccination records for individuals, and personal health check records, among other things, in an effort to strategically combat the pandemic in the country.

The Indian government recognised the potential of cloud computing and launched Meghraj, a cloud computing initiative aimed at accelerating the delivery of e-services in the modern nation while maximising the government’s use of information and communications technology (ICT).

Furthermore, the government is investing in the development of National and State Service Delivery Gateways, AIRAWAT, TechSaksham, and a variety of other initiatives to enable it to carry out various cloud computing-related tasks that will benefit ordinary citizens.

Given the abundance of complex opportunities in a cost-effective and infrastructure-friendly environment, tech giants in the nation have also demonstrated an increase in demand for cloud-skilled talent.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), between 60 and 70 percent of IT-related businesses and almost 70 percent of all infrastructure, goods, and applications now use the cloud, which has resulted in an excessive demand for cloud computing engineers in India over the past few years.

While it is predicted that the global market for cloud computing will reach $927.51 billion by 2027, Southeast Asian developing nations like India are crucial in making Asia-Pacific a major region for the provision of cloud computing services.

Is India’s cloud computing infrastructure dependable?

In the new cloud era, having cloud computing capabilities that can be used in near real-time by both consumers and businesses will enable seamless access to relevant data. This necessitates utilising the advantages of edge clouds, such as low latency and high bandwidth. These benefits work together to address the current issues with centralised cloud deployment.

At STL, we believe that by fusing four specialised technological confluences at the network edge—wired and wireless, software and hardware, connectivity and compute, and open-source—future networks will be built in a fundamentally different way.

Which Websites Use Cloud Hosting the Most?

Mainly eCommerce stores, news websites, search engines or aggregators, social networks, and other high-traffic websites are the typical types of major websites that use cloud hosting.

In general, it’s ideal for all of today’s websites that require a lot of processing power, bandwidth, and disc space to handle large volumes of visitors as well as the large amounts of files and data they store.

It is simple to anticipate traffic spikes, which typically happen during significant sales or when a blog post goes viral, thanks to the cloud hosting architecture. The use of load balancing makes sure that no virtual server’s resources are overtaxed by traffic.

Additionally, some of these websites might need more security to handle sensitive data like customer and payment information.

They might opt for a private cloud in this situation rather than a public one. To prevent unauthorised access, it typically includes a dedicated cloud infrastructure that is hosted on a private network.

These factors make cloud hosting more expensive than shared or VPS hosting, which are usually more appropriate for small- to medium-sized websites.

What Distinguishes Cloud Hosting from Other Forms of Web Hosting?

Before building a website, it is essential to understand how to choose a web hosting package. The service you pick ought to support the site with sufficient resources and optimal performance without going over your budget.

This section will contrast cloud hosting with shared hosting and VPS hosting in order to help you to make the best choice.

Cloud hosting versus shared hosting

Cloud hosting is more powerful than conventional shared hosting. However, it is a practical choice for those looking to set up a small online shop or a personal website.

Several websites will be hosted on one server at the same time, sharing its resources.

Because the server is shared, it is challenging to drive a lot of traffic. There is a monthly cap of 10,000–100,000 visitors that the server can accommodate. The precise amount depends on the processing power, storage, and bandwidth that are available.

Avoid going over the resource usage limit to prevent performance or security problems.

The advantages and disadvantages of shared hosting are as follows:

Pros

Affordable. Typically, shared hosting costs between $1 and $10 per month. The cost of cloud hosting, on the other hand, is more variable, ranging from $10 per month to as much as $70. Check the price of web hosting to learn more.

Beginner-friendly. Technical expertise is not necessary for webmasters to manage their hosting. Furthermore, it typically only requires a few clicks to complete the setup process, from registration to payment.

Easy to maintain and maximise performance and security, the back-end components of shared hosting are typically handled by the web hosts.

Cons

It is untrustworthy. The performance of the website will be affected by traffic, site size, and the security measures of other users who share the space. If one site is compromised, it is likely that others will be as well.

Scalability is lacking. In contrast to cloud hosting, webmasters can only use the amount of processing power, bandwidth, and disc space provided by the hosting provider. If they require more resources, they must upgrade to a more comprehensive plan.

VPS Hosting vs. Cloud Hosting

VPS is an abbreviation for more virtual private server. It is analogous to shared hosting in that more multiple users share a single server.

It is distinct, however, because it creates separate server partitions using virtualization, the same technology that powers Cloud hosting. As a result, rather than sharing a resource pool with other webmasters, each user receives a dedicated resource pool to support their website.

As a result, once a website has mostly outgrown its shared hosting plan, VPS is frequently considered as the next step. In terms of performance, it is also much more comparable to Cloud hosting.

Aside from that, users will have full root access to their own server, allowing them to tailor the hosting environment to their specific requirements. This is not usually available with managed Cloud or also shared hosting services.

The following are the more benefits and drawbacks of VPS web hosting:

Pros

Dependable performance. Having a dedicated server space ensures that one website’s issues do not affect the other sites.

Complete root access. This feature is beneficial for technically savvy users who need to install a customised operating system or software for their projects.

Dedicated Internet Protocol address. Most web hosting companies include this as part of their VPS plans. It’s a much safer option than a shared I.P. address because it protects your email reputation and keeps your website from being associated with spammy sites.

Cons

Technical abilities are required. Most VPS hosting services are unmanaged, so some server management knowledge will be required to properly host your project. As a result, VPS is typically less user-friendly than cloud hosting.

What Is the Relationship Between IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS and Cloud Hosting?

There are three types of cloud-based business models: IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS. This means that they deliver their services through the cloud infrastructure.

Let us now look at the differences between each model.

IaaS is an abbreviation for infrastructure as a service. Businesses of this type typically provide cloud-based computing resources, such as servers and storage, to businesses in order for them to run their operations.

Many businesses now prefer to purchase from IaaS providers rather than build an on-premise I.T. system, which can be costly and also difficult to maintain. Cloud services, on the other hand, scale easily, and businesses only pay for the resources they use.

Amazon Web Services, a main cloud computing platform that houses Netflix’s movie and series database, is an excellent example of an IaaS company.

PaaS stands for the platform as a main service and also refers to companies that provide cloud-based frameworks for developers to use when developing applications.

Unlike IaaS, these vendors will manage the client’s cloud server resources so that they can focus on developing their projects.

Google App Engine is an example of a PaaS platform. Users can use this service to create applications without having to worry about infrastructure management.

Finally, SaaS is an abbreviation for software as a service. Companies in this business model use the Cloud to deliver a full-fledged application that users can access via a web browser or mobile application. One example is the Google Workspace suite, which mainly includes Google Workspace webmail.

Cloud Hosting in the Future

Small and large businesses are always looking for the current best solutions to optimise their workload and end-user experience.

Cloud hosting plays an important role in this. Benefits such as very easy scalability and maximum availability, high traffic resilience, and hardware failure resistance mean that their online business can serve all customers at any time.

So it’s no surprise that cloud computing adoption is on the rise. In the last year, 61% of businesses have moved their operations to the cloud network. 46% of businesses found that migration significantly reduced their expenses, and also this trend is likely to continue in the future.

Conclusion

A recent technological advancement that has the potential to positively alter the world is cloud computing technology. There are numerous advantages offered by cloud computing technology for users and businesses.

By concentrating more on the company’s operations than on maintenance and software upgrades, for instance, it lowers operating costs. But there are also some difficulties with cloud computing. Concerns about the security and privacy of their data are widespread. Cloud computing is not governed by any norms or laws.

The United States does not have data protection laws, despite being one of the most technologically advanced countries. Users must also be concerned about the data owners and those who have access to their data. Once there are standards and regulations, cloud computing will revolutionise the world in the future.

Edited by Prakriti Arora