Train derailment in southeastern Saskatchewan leads to massive

Thick black smoke and fire emanated from oil tankers and cable cars carrying vehicles after a train derailed in southeastern Saskatchewan Thursday morning.

Estevan RCMP say the Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed about two kilometres northwest of Macoun, Sask., a village about 160 kilometres southeast of Regina.

A large fire ignited as a result of the derailment and the smoke is affecting visibility in the area Thursday morning, police said.

No injuries have been reported, but Highway 39 is closed to traffic in both directions, police say.

Detours are being organized, but RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the area.

CP Railway is on scene to investigate, police say.