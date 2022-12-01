Ukraine and NATO allies facing ‘major issue,’ retired general

Ukraine is burning through ammunition and shells at a faster rate than the West can maintain according to retired US Air Force Colonel Cedric Leighton. The former commander believes that NATO lacks the industrial base to replace depleted stockpiles and Ukraine continues to demand ammunition to use against Russian forces.

Mr Leighton told CNN: “The defence industrial base of all these countries, the NATO countries in Europe as well as the United States it is really not built for this kind of war.

“That very fact has made it really difficult for the West to resupply Ukraine, Ukraine is using weapons at a very high rate it is using ammunition as well as part of this.

“Then the other thing we are confronted with is the barrels of the various artillery pieces are overheated because of overuse.

“So that is a major for the Ukrainians and for the West, especially if the West wants to continue helping the Ukrainians stop the Russians.”

READ MORE: Russia pundit demands ‘children’ sent to front to avoid having to pay pensions to widows