Ukraine planning a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia;

This photograph, taken on Nov, 28, 2022, shows volunteer medics evacuating a wounded Ukrainian soldier from a mobile hospital in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Once known for its vineyards and cavernous salt mines, Bakhmut has now been dubbed “the meat grinder” in light of brutal trench warfare.

Intense fighting around Bakhmut in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine is inflicting high losses on Russian forces, with a Ukrainian official telling CNBC Wednesday that there are “mountains of corpses of Russian invaders” in the area.

“Both regular Russian troops, the newly mobilized as well as mercenaries of the Wagner group, they’re all fighting [around Bakhmut]. And the losses of the enemy of in all of these categories are colossal, and they’re measured in their 1000s, of [soldiers] killed in action,” Sak said.

The so-called “Battle of Bakhmut” has been likened to the Battle of Verdun in World War 1, with scenes of trenches and mass destruction being posted on social media.

Analysts say Russia has made some slow gains around the city but is not as close to encircling it as one pro-Russian official claimed this week. Russia is seen to want to capture Bakhmut and to then advance to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

It’s hard to verify how many casualties both Ukraine and Russia have counted in the Battle of Bakhmut but both claim to have killed hundreds of each other’s soldiers.

Ukrainian official Yuriy Sak told CNBC that “there is no question of any Russian encirclement or even semi encirclement” but acknowledged that the front line is “very close” to the city.

“Photos and videos from that area are reminiscent of the landscapes of the First World War — burnt trees, trenches, destruction, mountains of corpses of Russian invaders, this is really, really horrendous,” he said.

“The defense of Bakhmut continues and, of course, it’s a difficult fight because the Russians hope to gain an upper hand and move on then to Sloviansk but this is not going to happen,” he added.

— Holly Ellyatt