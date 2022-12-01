Categories World Ukraine war: Zelensky aide reveals up to 13,000 war dead Post author By Google News Post date December 1, 2022 No Comments on Ukraine war: Zelensky aide reveals up to 13,000 war dead Ukraine war: Zelensky aide reveals up to 13,000 war dead BBC Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags aide, dead, reveals, Ukraine, war', Zelensky By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Deep-learning model extracts important data from health records → A look at the environmental impact of pets – Ohio Ag Net | Ohio’s Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.