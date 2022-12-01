‘Universal’s Great Movie Escape’ opening at Universal CityWalk

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort is now selling tickets to it’s first-ever escape room experience opening Dec. 9.

“Universal’s Great Movie Escape” is comprised of two escape room experiences for all ages that will open at Universal CityWalk.

The escape adventure is inspired by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s “Jurassic World” and “Back to the Future.”

“Universal’s entertainment team partnered closely with filmmakers and escape room industry experts around the country to create innovative experiences that go beyond the typical escape room – blending state-of-the-art challenges, detailed sets and original storylines to immerse guests in story-driven adventures that allow them to escape into the movies like never before,” Universal said in a press release.

(Courtesy: Universal Orlando)

(Courtesy: Universal Orlando)

(Courtesy: Universal Orlando)

(Courtesy: Universal Orlando)

Universal’s Great Movie Escape will feature a variety of challenges guest must work together to complete. Each adventure features eight detailed environments with activities that are randomized, so the solution can vary with each visit, customizable depending on party size to make sure everyone gets to participate, and the experiences are designed to be adjusted based on skill level and complexity, so there’s always something to solve.

“Jurassic World: Escape” is set in a secret lab on Isla Nublar, where guests are “undergoing training that includes the completion of various day-to-day tasks that range from feeding ferocious dinosaurs to splicing dinosaur DNA to create new genetic codes,” according to Universal.

Guests learn an apex predator has broken free and they have to work together to avoid becoming its prey.

“Back to the Future: OUTATIME” takes guests back in time to a museum in 1993, where they learn Biff is up to his antics.

“[Biff] has stolen Doc Brown’s newest time travel device to sabotage the space-time continuum. Guests must work together to uncover Doc Brown’s clues as they travel through time to track down Biff and save the past and future before they run ‘outatime,’” Universal said.

Tickets to Universal’s Great Movie Escape are now on sale online and start at $49.99 per person, plus tax, for either experience. The escape room experience includes up to six guests per group and may include multiple parties. Private experiences can be booked beginning at $300 per group, plus tax, for up to eight people.

Prices vary depending on date and time of visit.