UPCOMING KEYS FUNDRAISERS SUPPORT WILDLIFE & ENVIRONMENT

Hi friends. Reef the fox here with your weekly “Reef’s Report.” I hope everyone had a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

I had a special treat of whipped cream after dinner, but not because it was the holiday. My human grandma had to tempt me with it so mom could give Jasper his medicine without me getting in the way. It worked. This is a super busy time of year here in the Florida Keys. So many incredible events going on for the next few weeks. I don’t even know if I have space to list them all. Maybe the editor of this newspaper and my best friend should give me a full page of space in 2023 so I can really unleash my creative abilities for you all.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Florida Keys Wild Bird Center will fly its annual fundraiser at the Florida Keys Farm from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light up the night with staff and fellow supporters on a private beach overlooking the Florida Bay, complete with beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, music, live animals, visual entertainment, a fire performer and a chance to win some prizes. Tickets are $60 at the door. Support our feathered friends as they prepare for another year of bird saving and rehabbing activities.

Also on tap Thursday, Dec. 1 is Marr-Velous Pet Rescue’s “Yappy Hour” from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Buzzard’s Roost in Key Largo. There will be raffles and retail items available, as well as some adorable adoptable pups. Bring your four-legged friends for a “Yappy and Merry” time sharing dog tails and serving cocktails. Dogs should be fully vaccinated and must remain on a leash at all times.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, Cirque Salon will host its annual shopping event at Tradewinds Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. And next week we get into more fun with our own “Fox Trot at Sea” fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and the Key Largo Boat Parade at 7:30 p.m. on Blackwater Sound. Also, join Coral Restoration Foundation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 in celebration of the coral reefs. This free event will feature rides, games, prizes, nonprofit booths, live music by the Skallywagz and an exclusive Captain Coral Science Show at 1 p.m.

That was a lot to cover! I need a nap now. If you haven’t received your tickets to “Fox Trot at Sea” yet, head over to pawsitivebeginnings.org/events. My mom hopes to see you there. Until next time, Reef, over and out!