Verses Technologies Appoints Dr Karl Friston As Chief Scientist

Verses Technologies (NEO: VERS) this morning strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Scientist, tasked with overseeing the firms advanced AI research and development. Dr Karl Friston, a leading scientist and one of the most cited researchers in the field of the brain and mind will be taking on the role.

Dr Friston is presently a Professor of Neuroscience at University College London, as well as Scientific Director of the Wellcome Trust Centre for Neuroimaging. Furthermore, Dr Friston is a Fellow of the Royal Society as well as the Royal Society of Biology, and has received numerous awards in the field of brain research and mapping.

“I am delighted and honored to join VERSES. I have seldom met such a friendly, focused, committed, and right-minded group of colleagues. On a personal note, my appointment as Chief Scientist is exactly the kind of dénouement of my academic career I had hoped for – a dénouement that marks the beginning of a new and exciting journey of discovery and enabling,” said Friston on his appointment.

Dr Friston and his knowledge in the area of Active Inference is said to be central to the development of the next-generation AI systems being developed by the company. His first output at the firm is to be a white paper proposing a novel approach to the current limitations of AI, and a roadmap towards Artificial General Intelligence.

WATCH: The Spatial Web & Putting AI To Work — With Gabriel René

“The application of Active Inference to Artificial Intelligence marks a shift in the development of intelligent synthetic systems, drawing inspiration and design principles from the way that the brain, nervous system, and body act and react. We believe that it will bring about a paradigm shift in AI,” commented Maxwell Ramstead, Director of Research for Verses.

The white paper is currently slated to be published in early December.

Verses Technologies last traded at $0.75 on the Neo.

FULL DISCLOSURE: VERSES Technologies is a client of Canacom Group, the parent company of The Deep Dive. The author has been compensated to cover VERSES Technologies on The Deep Dive, with The Deep Dive having full editorial control. Not a recommendation to buy or sell. Always do additional research and consult a professional before purchasing a security.