Violent Night film review

If you’re one of those nutcases, you’ll be wondering if all the original ideas for a Christmas movie have been used up. Violent Night takes it as read that they have. The thrills of this brazen mish-mash of festive flicks are all in the blend.

An opening scene is Miracle On 34th Street meets Bad Santa, as we watch David Harbour downing pints and delivering a foul-mouthed rant in a Bristol bar while dressed in a filthy Santa suit.

Harbour, it turns out, is the real Santa. And, after centuries of vaulting into chimneys, he’s as Christmassed out as someone who started watching a festive movie channel in September.

It falls to one little girl to reawaken that seasonal magic. The only thing on seven-year-old Trudy’s list (Leah Brady) is for her parents to get back together.

But when a half-cut Santa rolls up at the posh mansion in America where she’s spending Christmas night with horrible relatives, he discovers he’s not the only uninvited guest. A gang of gun-toting criminals led by John Leguizamo’s “Mr Scrooge” are torturing the grown-ups for the location of the family safe.