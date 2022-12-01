‘Waited for hours but ambulance never came’ BBC audience claimed

He explained how the family was left baffled after they couldn’t get an ambulance even after waiting for “fair” hours.

A BBC QT audience member “waited for hours” for an ambulance that “never came” to take his three-year-old daughter, who had an epileptic seizure, to the hospital.

“The first instinct as a parent was to take her in the car and take to the hospital.

“We called 999 and the call handler was excellent but you got the feeling that they couldn’t understand why we were waiting for so long.

He told the panel: “In May last year my three-year-old daughter had a first epileptic seizure.

“However, being told that ‘don’t do it because if anything happens on the way, you had to bear it’ to the few hours later being told ‘we are not going to get to you, take her yourself’, to then where she subsequently had a second seizure in the local hospital.

“At no point do I blame the ambulance crews…to be honest with you, they’re heroes.

“But it was awful. It’s a case of not losing trust but losing faith.”

