Warning over banned self-feeding pillows that could kill babies





Parents have been told to immediately throw away a dangerous product that has been banned in the UK as it can cause serious harm or even death to babies. The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) has issued an urgent safety alert for self-feeding pillows and has told people to stop using them.

Their guidance says the products do not comply with safety requirements under the General Product Safety Regulations 2005. All businesses selling the products, which are a pillow with a small pouch to attach a milk bottle, must immediately remove them from the market. The pillow products are designed for a baby to self-feed without the assistance of a caregiver. This contradicts official NHS recommendations for safe bottle feeding, reports Manchester Evening News.

The OPSS said when used as intended, even under the supervision of a caregiver, it could lead to immediate, serious harm or even death due to choking or aspiration pneumonia. The regulator said the product will always be dangerous due to its design and intended use and can never be made safe. The OPSS said: “Businesses selling these products must immediately remove them from the market as they cannot comply with the safety requirements under the General Product Safety Regulations 2005. “Baby self-feeding pillow products are designed to be attached to a bottle so that the baby may be positioned on its back to self-feed without the assistance of a caregiver holding the bottle and controlling the feed. “This is inconsistent with NHS guidance in relation to safe bottle feeding. “When used as intended, even whilst under the supervision of a caregiver, it could lead to immediate, serious harm or death from choking or aspiration pneumonia.”