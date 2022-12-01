Warzone 2’s New Roze Skin: The LAT CDL Kit | EarlyGame

The CDL Team Packs have been released for players to use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. But the LA Thieves’ kit is almost completely black, and it’s becoming popular for all the wrong reasons…

Warzone 2 has been out for a few weeks, and the CDL launches this very weekend. But those two communities are usually very far apart from one another. The only real content overlap are the Team Packs, which feature skins that the pro players equip their operators with in league matches, and which fans can buy and use in Warzone. And as the proud owner of the hideous LRR Team Pack (always back the boys), I can assure you these Team Packs aren’t usually very popular.

However, the 2023 team jerseys were just released, and the LA Thieves’ operator skin is basically Roze 2.0. This is going to end well…

New LAT Skin Is Roze 2.0 In Warzone 2

Roze, if you didn’t play too much of Warzone 1, was an operator who got an all-black skin. And she was hugely controversial because with the all-black skin equipped it was very difficult to spot the character in dark areas of the map. This obviously gave the user a huge advantage over other players, and the Roze skin became both hugely popular and synonymous with sweats.

Sadly, it looks like the devs have made the same mistake again. The LA Thieves’ jersey for the 2023 season of the CDL is basically all-black, like Roze was, and so it’s going to give players an unfair advantage in dark areas of the map:

One can only hope that some good comes of this. Maybe it’ll get more of the casual fanbase into competitive CoD? Maybe a few sweats will be curious enough to google the LA Thieves?

