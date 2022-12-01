Web3 Data Index Service The Graph is Adding Support for Polygon

Quick take:

The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying networks like Ethereum and IPFS.

Polygon will join The Graph Network after relying on The Graph’s hosted service for years.

The integration will allow Polygon developers to find the data they need to improve the efficiency of their dApps.

The Graph, a decentralized protocol used to index Web3 data, is adding support for Polygon on on The Graph Network. Polygon users will soon be able to use The Graph’s decentralized APIs to power their decentralized applications after relying on The Graph’s hosted service for years.

As the indexing and query layer of Web3, The Graph allows build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL. An API, also known as application programming interface, is a way for two or more computer programs to communicate with each other.

Joining The Graph Network will allow Polygon developers to find the data they need to improve the efficiency of their dApps. According to Polygon, tens of thousands of developers use The Graph to query data from applications such as Uniswap, Synthetix, Art Blocks, Gnosis, Balancer, ENS, Decentraland, and many others.

Ethereum dApps like Sushiswap, ArtBlocks and Snapshot have already migrated to the network with Polygon dApps to follow soon.

Polygon node operators also become indexers for Polygon to serve the dApps running on the network. Indexers can earn rewards and query fees for the subgraphs they serve.

“The Graph Network allows founders and developers to build more decentralized applications, as it decentralizes the open data layer,” said Tegan Kline, founder of Edge & Node, the initial team behind the Graph. “With this step, The Graph becomes an even more crucial part of the web3 stack.”

The Graph Network has been indexing the Ethereum blockchain since it went live two years ago and is in the process of supporting Gnosis Chain. In September, The Graph Foundation launched the Migration Infrastructure Providers (MIPs) incentivization program to provide support for new chains being added to the Graph Network. Polygon will be the latest chain to be supported on The Graph Network and participate in the MIPs program.

Polygon is the second-biggest supported chain by usage after Ethereum and followed by Gnosis. The integration of Polygon is part of The Graph’s efforts to sunset its hosted service, which currently supports 39 networks, eventually leading to the sunrise of decentralized data through The Graph Network.

