What Makes A Good Call Of Duty ESports Player? | Oxfordshire

Last Updated on 1 December 2022

eSports is an organised gaming competition where gamers (usually professionals) play against each other in front of an audience. The world of eSports has completely revolutionised gaming and has hugely advanced the industry. eSports often features well-known titles like League of Legends or Hearthstone but by far one of the most popular games to be played at eSports matches is Call of Duty. So what makes a good Call of Duty eSports player?

Being Motivated

First of all, you need to find your motivation. Like any competition, eSports require a lot of practice and dedication. Challenging yourself to become the best COD eSports player will take hundreds of hours and if you’re not doing it for the right reasons then you won’t stick to it. You should decide to do this for the community and the love of the game, rather than wanting money or fame.

Learn From Other Players

Speaking of community, one of the best ways to become a better gamer is to join a community. A lot of professional gamers started out watching others playing Call of Duty on Twitch and learning from the techniques that the steamer used. There are also lots of forums and Facebook groups for each specific game that you can join. Often these groups give players a place to swap strategies and talk about their favourite parts of the game.

It will also help you get to know other players that will hopefully motivate you to continue playing. It goes without saying that a good Call of Duty eSports player is considerate to all of their fellow players, so leave the name-calling out if you want to be taken seriously. If you’re interested in becoming a pro gamer then learning what techniques other players use and seeing how you can adapt these into your own gameplay tactics is a great way to make this happen.

Invest in The Right Equipment

A big part of becoming a better gamer will also come down to having the right kit. You wouldn’t be able to play League of Legends on a 2002 box computer that’s never been updated, so your console shouldn’t be any different. Make sure that you keep on top of console and game updates, take care of the controller and if it starts to break then invest in a new one so you’re not at a disadvantage. When playing COD with others, there’s nothing more frustrating than one player’s game crashing and they ruin it for everyone else.

Enjoy The Experience

Finally, if you want to be a good Call of Duty eSports player then you need to immerse yourself in the game. You should have a good knowledge of your equipment and a full understanding of all aspects of the game will be essential. You should be able to read the map with ease and develop various strategies. Remember that Call of Duty, just like any other eSports game, is supposed to be fun. Yes, you’ll want to win so concentrating on being a good player is a must – but remember to enjoy yourself while you’re doing it!

Take some time off

As dedicated as you may be to becoming the best player there is, don’t forget to take some time off every now and then to regenerate and refuel. Try to choose an activity that’s relaxing and not necessarily related to gaming, but if you must, play a game that’s not as demanding and competitively-oriented as you’re used to.

If you’re looking for ideas, Pragmatic Play’s new game is called Gates of Bitcasino and it lets you take a back-seat as you enjoy the experience, all while retaining the elements that make the gameplay interesting to someone who’s into gaming.

Ultimately, eSports is just like any other sport. You need to practice and be consistent if you want to get better. There will be days where you feel like quitting or that nothing is going right, but it’s the people that work through it that go on to be the best. Have fun, keep a cool head and keep practising – after all, it is no secret to anyone that practice makes perfect and Call of Duty eSports is no exception.