What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2022


leaving netflix soon december 2022

Welcome to the final Netflix removals guide for 2022, where we’ll keep you posted on all of the series, movies, and specials scheduled to leave the service throughout December 2022. 

As you’re no doubt aware at this point, not everything stays on Netflix indefinitely. We see dozens, if not well over a hundred titles, leave the service every month. This extends to Netflix Originals too.

As a reminder, this list is updated continuously throughout the month leading up to December and throughout the month.

This list is far more comprehensive than any other on the net, thanks to the fact we include all titles set to leave and not a handful that Netflix themselves promotes. We typically get removal dates around 30-days before their eventual departure.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, we’re tracking all the removals for December 2022 here and also maintaining a list for Canada.

What’s Leaving Netflix in the US in December 2022

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 1st

  • #Rucker50 (2016)
  • A River Runs Through It (1992)
  • American Beauty (1999)
  • Blood and Bone (2009)
  • Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)
  • Clash of the Titans (2010)
  • Clear and Present Danger (1994)
  • Clueless (1995)
  • Collateral (2004)
  • Death at a Funeral (2010)
  • Gormiti (Season 1)
  • Hancock (2008)
  • He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
  • If I were an Animal (Season 1)
  • Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks (2019)
  • Ink Master (Seasons 3 & 4)
  • Knight Rider (Seasons 1-4)
  • Knight Rider 2000 (1991)
  • Monster Island (2017)
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
  • Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
  • Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
  • Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
  • Oggy and the Cockroaches (Season 1)
  • Paprika (Season 1)
  • Save the Last Dance (2001)
  • Siberia (2018)
  • Space Jungle (Season 1)
Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)



  • Stargate SG-1 (Seasons 1-10)
  • Steel Magnolias (1989)
  • S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017)
  • The Bodyguard (1992)
  • The Color Purple (1985)
  • The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
  • The Hurt Locker (2008)
  • The Italian Job (2003)
  • The Losers (2010)
  • The Smurfs (2011)
  • The Smurfs 2 (2013)
  • The Spy Next Door (2010)
  • The Wedding Guest (2018)
  • The Wind (2019)
  • Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)
  • Vice (2018)
  • Wedding Crashers (2005)
  • Yours, Mine and Ours (2005)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 2nd

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 3rd

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 6th

Minecraft: Story Mode (Season 1) – Netflix Interactive Special



What’s Leaving Netflix on December 10th

The Shack (2017)



What’s Leaving Netflix on December 11th

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 12th

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 15th

  • Bangistan (2015)
  • Black (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
  • Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons)
  • Cocomong (Seasons)
  • Dil Chahta Hai (2001)
  • Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
  • Don (2006)
  • Don 2 (2011)
  • Eddie – Strongman (2015)
  • Flowers (Seasons 1-2)
  • Game (2011)
  • Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)
  • Lakshya (2004)
  • Luck by Chance (2009)
Merlin (Seasons 1-5)



  • Merlin (Seasons 1-5)
  • Rock On!! (2008)
  • She Is (2019)
  • Teen Mom 2 (Seasons)
  • The Challenge (1 Season)
  • The Giver (2014)
  • Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 16th

  • Marvel Anime: Wolverine (Season 1)
  • Marvel Anime: X-Men (2011)
  • The Danish Girl (2015)
The Spectacular Spider-Man (Seasons 1-2)



What’s Leaving Netflix on December 18th

Oldboy (2003)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 19th

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 20th

  • 48 Christmas Wishes (2017)
  • The History of Future Folk (2012)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 21st

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 23rd

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 24th

  • Myths & Monsters (Season 1)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 25th

  • Doom: Annihilation (2019)
  • Fireworks (2017)
  • Grand-Daddy Day Care (2019)
  • Jarhead: Law of Return (2019)
  • MFKZ (2017)
  • Sweetheart (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 26th

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 27th

  • Bibi & Tina: Tohuwabohu Total (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 28th

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 29th

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 30th

  • Despido Procedente (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 31st

Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers* (Season 1 – 1925)



  • Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers* (Season 1 – 1925)

What will you miss when it leaves Netflix in December 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.



