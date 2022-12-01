Where can I watch the Call of Duty League? | All 2023 CDL streams

The Call of Duty League is here, and there are hours upon hours of CoD to get excited for. Fans can eagerly jump into the action as the opening weekend commences.

Previous seasons had the luxury of being accessible through YouTube. However, now YouTube doesn’t own the exclusive streaming rights for the CDL.

This season the CDL starts on Friday, Dec. 2. Boston Breach and Atlanta FaZe will be the first match starting the season as the Major One qualifiers.

Where can I stream the 2023 Call of Duty League?

Image via Activision

For those of you looking to find where the stream is, you’ll get quite the shock when you can’t find it on YouTube. Don’t stress, it’s still available.

There’s been a change-up in the way we can access the stream. The contract between the CDL and Google expired in 2022, with no deal to take its place. The $160 million deal started at the beginning of 2020, with the final months of 2022 being the last hurrah for YouTube’s exclusivity.

The new season of the league is super easy to access. All you have to do is visit one of the following sites:

There’s been discussion regarding viewership statistics since the deal with YouTube commenced, and there’s still been no official broadcast rights for the CDL announced for 2023.

According to sources that spoke to Hitt and SBJ, “both YouTube and Twitch are unwilling to put up the money they have in previous years.” Before YouTube, Twitch held the exclusive rights for streaming the Overwatch League for $90 million. The other major esports league run by Activision Blizzard made the switch to YouTube alongside the debut of the CDL in 2020.

Fortunately, fans will still be able to access the Call of Duty League, watching the best teams battle it out to see who wins it all at the end of the season.