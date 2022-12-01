Why you’ve been doing Florida all wrong

The surreal thing

Staring back at Tampa from the opposite end of Tampa Bay, St Petersburg is a bundle of contradictions – a small American city named after a large Russian one; a Florida resort which looks to Spain. Specifically, it looks to one of Spain’s foremost artists, Salvador Dali – who is held aloft at the biggest museum to his eccentric genius outside his home country (some 200 paintings, including The Hallucinogenic Toreador; thedali.org). The rest of the city keeps pace with a distinctly cultured vibe, especially at the Morean Arts Center (moreanartscenter.org), with its collection of work by glass sculptor Dale Chihuly.

How to do it: Doubles at the Hilton St Petersburg Bayfront (hilton.com) start at US$248 (£206).

Culture club

Sixty miles south of Tampa, coastal enclave Sarasota is something of a rival to St Petersburg, basking in a reputation as a haven of the arts. It is an image richly deserved, whether via the performances of its orchestra (sarasotaorchestra.org) or the galleries of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art (ringling.org). The latter boasts a wealth of European painting, with the likes of Rubens, Veronese and Gainsborough represented. Of course, if all you want is the sea, Sarasota is also the gateway to the beaches of Lido Key.

How to do it: Sarasota is part of the 22-day “Florida Discovery” road trip sold by America As You Like It (020 8742 8299; americaasyoulikeit.com). From £1,259 a head (with flights).

Pier pressure

Twelve miles north of Sarasota, Bradenton is another launchpad for the barrier sandbars which adorn this central section of the Gulf Coast – Anna Maria Island, in effect the outer point of Tampa Bay, is a short hop to the west. Like Tampa, Bradenton has a river walk, this time on the Manatee. Pier 22, which juts into it, is a fine spot for dinner (pier22.com).

How to do it: Manatee Palms (manateepalms.com), a boutique property with a courtyard pool, tucked into a 1914 townhouse, serves up double rooms from $199 (£165), with breakfast.