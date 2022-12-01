Will Smith Just Made His First Red Carpet Appearance Since The

In case you forgot, Will received some major backlash for slapping Chris Rock on stage, moments after Chris made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Since then, Will has been laying low and staying out of the public eye — up until last night anyway.
Will hit the red carpet at the premiere for his new film, Emancipation, and he brought his entire family for the occasion.
The appearance comes just a few days after Will said he “loses sleep” over the idea that his actions at the Oscars may impact the rest of the “spectacular” people who worked on Emancipation.
“The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “My hope is that my team isn’t penalized at all for my actions.”
Will continued, “I definitely lose a couple winks of sleep every night thinking that I could have potentially penalized my team but I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that everyone gets seen in the light that they deserve.”
But at the end of the day, Will says he “completely understands” and “absolutely respects” if people aren’t ready to see him on the big screen right now.
