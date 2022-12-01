Women’s Tennis Releases Non-Conference Schedule – Eastern

Women’s Tennis Releases Non-Conference Schedule
RICHMOND, Ky. – The Eastern Kentucky women’s tennis program released its non-conference schedule, head coach Adam Cohen announced Thursday afternoon.
The Colonels will begin their regular season on Jan. 19 at home with a doubleheader, facing NKU (1:00 p.m.) and Campbellsville (5:00 p.m.).
After the doubleheader, EKU will hit the road to play WKU and Eastern Michigan on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
EKU will hit the road again to kick off February to compete against Dayton and NKU on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.
The Maroon and White travel to Chattanooga, Tenn. to play UT Chattanooga and Presbyterian on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.
Then, the Colonels will compete against Southern Indiana in Evansville, Ind. on Feb. 17 before coming back to Richmond to face off against Tennessee State on Feb. 18.
After a week off, Eastern Kentucky will conclude their non-conference slate on the road against Marshall (March 1), NC Central (March 3), and SC State (March 4).
The home ASUN slate, which was announced by the conference office earlier this year, features battles against Lipscomb, Jacksonville State, Central Arkansas, and Liberty in March and April in Richmond.
During conference play, the Colonels will visit Bellarmine, Austin Peay, North Florida, and Kennesaw State.
A few game times and streaming options for this season will be announced at a later date.
