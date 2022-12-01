Wordle 530 on December 1: Spoiler-free clues to help find answer

If you’re a fan of Wordle and have been playing since the early days, then chances are you’ve built up a pretty impressive winning streak. If you want to keep your winning streak alive, then you’ve come to the right place, because Express Online has once again put together a selection of spoiler-free hints to give you a helping hand. Wordle 530 is another tricky one, so head to the bottom of the page for those all-important clues for December 1.

The word game that spawned a thousand clones, Wordle tasks players with figuring out a five letter word in six attempts. It may sound simple, but solving those daily puzzles can be a lot harder than you think.

If you want to solve those Wordle puzzles, then you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles after each guess.

If the letter tile turns grey, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing. If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

The app keeps track of your statistics, showing the number of correct answers you’ve managed, as well as your winning streak.

If you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released. You’ll also lose your precious winning streak.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 530 on December 1…