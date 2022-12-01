World Cup 2022 – Japan 2-1 Spain: Ao Tanaka’s controversial goal

Japan pulled off another historic World Cup upset as a hugely controversial goal saw them come from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and claim top spot in Group E, with Luis Enrique’s side needing goal difference to advance as runners-up ahead of Germany.

Spain were utterly dominant in the first half at the Khalifa International Stadium and looked set to advance in first place after Alvaro Morata headed home his third goal of the tournament (11).

Thursday’s thrilling finale as it happened 7.10pm UK time – Gnabry gives Germany a fast start but they need Spain to beat Japan.

7.11pm – Morata heads in Spain’s opener. Germany move above Japan in the live table into second place.

8.04pm – Doan drives in an equaliser for Japan. They move level with Germany on points, goal difference, goals scored – but are ahead on head-to-head record

8.06pm – Tanaka bundles in another Japan goal to lead Spain 2-1. Japan move top of group, Spain second and Germany third and going out on goal difference.

8.14pm – Tejeda scores an equaliser for Costa Rica, who go up to third in the table, behind Spain on goal difference. Germany sit bottom.

8.26pm – Vargas puts Costa Rica ahead vs Germany – and incredibly Germany and Spain are going with Japan top and Costa Rica sitting second.

8.29pm – Havertz almost instantly equalises for Germany. They’re Germany still bottom of the group but Spain move back above Costa Rica on goal difference

8.41pm – Havertz puts Germany back in front. Germany move up to third in the group. They need Spain to equalise against group leaders Japan and they will go above Japan on goals scored

8.46pm – Fullkrug adds another for Germany – but that doesn’t change their situation. They still need a Spain equaliser.

But it all changed in an extraordinary spell after half-time as substitute Ritsu Doan equalised with a powerful effort from the edge of the box (48) and Ao Tanaka completed the turnaround from a Kaoru Mitoma cut-back which appeared to have gone out of play (51).

A lengthy VAR check followed the goal, but it sensationally ruled in favour of Japan, leaving Spain, listless in the second half despite their earlier dominance, to sweat on their place in the last 16.

Kaoru Mitoma’s cut-back appeared to have gone out of play but VAR ruled in Japan’s favour





At one point, when Costa Rica went in front in their 4-2 loss to Germany, Spain were heading out along with Hansi Flick’s side, but in the end their superior goal difference, thanks to their 7-0 win over Costa Rica in their opening game, ensured they snuck through to knockout stages at the expense of the Germans.

Spain will now face Morocco in the last 16, while Japan, who also came from behind to beat Germany but lost to Costa Rica in a remarkable group-stage campaign, will take on Croatia.

Full match report to follow…