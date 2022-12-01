WoW Dragonflight review in progress – Alexstrasza brings new life

For me, writing this WoW Dragonflight review has been a long time coming. Throughout the past few months I’ve set aside some of the best PC games in order to plunge myself into the mysterious world of the Dragon Isles, combing through every zone and completing every quest in an attempt to bring the MMO’s newest antagonists, the Primalists, to their knees.

One of my first articles at PCGamesN was my WoW Dragonflight alpha preview, in which I claimed that the expansion was the new lease on life that World of Warcraft needed after a couple of sub-par instalments. Having got stuck into the expansion proper, I’m going to double down on that statement. Dragonflight is exactly what WoW needs right now, and while I’ll be updating this review as I continue to explore the misty mountains of The Waking Shores, Thaldraazus, Azure Span, and Ohn’ahran Plains, I’m already confident that Dragonflight makes up for the sins of Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands.

A brave new world, a stunning new class

One of the issues I had when I first played Dragonflight was tackling the Dracthyr Evoker. The class is an amazing addition to the game, with swathes of customisation options, unique ability mechanics, and the ability to switch between human and Dracthyr forms. While I was excited to take them for a spin, I’d be a liar if I said that excitement wasn’t dampened immediately, as I absolutely sucked at all things mid-range.

Upon release, however, I have truly fallen in love with these scaly spellcasters. The Dracthyr come with a handful of new mechanics, including charged spellcasting and flight. Each of these is explained bit by bit using user-friendly UI and NPC direction. Flying through misty circles in the sky reminded me of the good ol’ Harry Potter games where you had to fly through each ring during Quidditch practice, and that filled me with a nostalgic joy that made me fall in love with the class even more.

The Forbidden Reach, the new Dracthyr starting zone, is characterised by dramatic battles, gorgeous scenery, and a story that’s absolutely to die for. The Dracthyr’s new Soar ability provides an entirely new perspective on the Reach’s beautiful vistas, changing the game when it comes to exploration. Having ploughed through many a starting zone, this is easily one of the best to date – and there’s no comparison to spending literal hours grinding through the doom and gloom of the Tirisfal Glades, in particular.

Upon embarking to Orgrimmar – yes, I’m still a Horde player after Shadowlands, sue me – the locals greet me with entertaining confusion. One NPC asks whether or not my tail would grow back if it were cut off, while another asks if they can borrow one of my scales – for scientific purposes, of course. Playing as a Dracthyr makes you feel special – almost regal – and that’s exactly what I expected running around as a humanoid dragon to feel like.

This is made better by the Soar ability, which allows you to charge up and take to the skies without a mount, giving you a bird’s-eye-view of the vast expanse of the Dragon Isles. You can use this in both old and new zones, adding a new perspective to the likes of Pandaria and Kalimdor and rejuvenating the areas we know and love. Soar is absolutely one of my favourite things about the Dracthyr, and for me it makes them just that little bit more special.

When I’m not soaring around, I’m Dragonriding. While initially I was sceptical about Blizzard’s claim that this would be a major new feature, I am very happy to be proven wrong. As much as I love zipping through all of the different cloudy rings to arrive at the various sky outposts, what I love more is roaming freely through the skies without a care in the world.

The in-game tutorial makes this feature easy to understand for veteran and newer players alike, and the dialogue associated with your first few flights also prompts the odd little giggle (those How to Train Your Dragon references are a delight). All of this makes it really feel like you’re making memories as your character, and in turn as a player.

And to top it off, you can also customise your mount. This is a first in World of Warcraft, and indeed I can’t really think of any games that allow you this much customisation. I decked out my beast in curled, bull-like horns and fin-like spines (I like Murlocs), and have made it my personal mission to collect all of the different looks for my Proto-Drake.

It’s a small feature, sure, but it truly makes you feel like you’re influencing the game. You’re not just an unwilling participant in the story who stands around; you’re truly shaping the Dragon Isles and helping restore them to their former glory. Overall, there’s just a general sense of excitement – something that’s very much been absent in the last few expansions.

Another thing that’s been lacking in both Battle For Azeroth and Shadowlands is a meaty, interesting storyline. While I’m only in the opening stages of my journey, I’m already intrigued by what’s going on in the Dragon Isles. Following the death of one of my favourite characters thus far – no spoilers, don’t worry – I’ve made my way into Alexstrasza’s inner sanctum, and it’s absolutely stunning (as is she, but that’s a side note). An earthquake has just shaken the entirety of the Waking Shores, and our adventurers are off to investigate just what mischief these Primal pains-du-derrière have cooked up now. Check back here soon for a fuller verdict on the expansion as I progress through the story and experiment more with the new features. While you wait, though, be sure to check out our WoW Dragonflight tier list to help you choose your new main, as well as our list of the best WoW addons, which are especially helpful for returning players.