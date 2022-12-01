Yellowstone season 5: Real reason Jamie didn’t kill Beth exposed

Beth began to strike Jamie, sending the car they were riding home in off-course before Jamie emerged to try and apologise, telling Beth: “Taking you to that clinic is the greatest regret of my life.”

But Beth wasn’t in a forgiving mood, threatening her brother: “I’m gonna take him from you. Next time you see him you can kiss him goodbye because he’s as good as gone.”

Jamie ran back to the car with a murderous look on his face and as Beth walked away, he drove straight at her only to change course at the last second.

The hurt clearly runs deep between both but with Jamie seemingly having the perfect chance to take out Beth in what could be deemed as a desperate act to protect his child, fans and now the cast has come forward with their reasons as to why he avoided this outcome.