Ye’s deal to buy conservative social media app Parler is called

This illustration photo shows the Parler social network app logo on a cell phone screen with a picture of US rapper Kanye West in the background in Los Angeles, October 17, 2022.

Conservative social media company Parler said Thursday its deal to be bought by Ye has been called off.

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, agreed to buy the app in October for an undisclosed amount. Ye has made repeated and public antisemitic comments in recent months, and several business partnerships involving the musician have been terminated.

“The company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” the app’s parent company said in a statement to CNBC. “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.