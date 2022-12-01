“You should be ashamed of yourself” – Tennis fans slam Stefanos

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas received a lot of backlash from tennis fans for retweeting a post that criticized feminism.

The Greek, who has always been active on social media, shared an old post from YouTuber Iman Gadzhi that opposed feminism.

“Modern feminism teaches women to hate men. Women to hate women that are proud to be women. And makes men ashamed to be men. It’s a real shame to see something that was initially pure turn so cancerous,” the tweet read.

Stefanos Tsitsipas received a lot of flak from several tennis fans for retweeting the post, with one calling his actions “appalling.”

“Appalling retweet @steftsitsipas, you should be ashamed of yourself,” a fan said.

Another fan questioned Tsitsipas on his ‘misogynist’ outlook.

“How many times do you have to be called out for retweeting such garbage takes until no one can give you the benefit of the doubt anymore and just call you a misogynist,” one fan’s tweet read.

Another user called Tsitsipas’ retweet “shameful” and “harmful”.

“I’m a huge fan for many years but this is an indefensible, shameful and harmful thing to post. I implore you to do better.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Stefanos Tsitsipas’ 2022 season: 61 wins, two titles