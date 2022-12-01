Young tennis star Amira El Karfa ‘excited and proud’ to win

Amira El Karfa, left, captured a maiden junior title in England (Photograph supplied)

Amira El Karfa in training (Photograph supplied)

Amira El Karfa has reaped the benefits of hard work after savouring her first success as she now competes on English soil.

The Bermudian won the under-14 girls singles title in a Grade 5 tournament hosted by Cheadle Kingsway Tennis Club in Manchester, England, last week.

“I was very excited and proud of myself,” Karfa, who attends Co-Op Academy North Manchester, told The Royal Gazette.

“All the hard work past and present is paying off and I look forward to the future.”

The unseeded player punched well above her weight after toppling first and second seeds No 1 Poppy O’Neill and Isabella Lamb on the way to the title.

After winning 4-1 and 4-2 against O’Neill in the semi-finals, she dispatched Lamb in even more convincing fashion with her opponent offering minimum resistance in a 4-0, 4-0 victory.

“I kept the pressure on all my opponents, especially the seeded players,” added Karfa, who also recorded a convincing 4-0, 4-0 triumph over Danielle Dwase in the quarter-final.

“I did not let them play their game. Using an attacking style that I have been working on with my coach [David Kiely] recently helped me a lot and I just played. I really had nothing to lose, so I just went for it.”

Karfa began her journey in the sport at the age of three under the tutelage of her mother and coach, Gerri Swan, and she has also worked with Earl Leader, Andrew Kennedy, Gavin Manders, Jovan Whitter, Romar Douglas and Ashley Brooks.

“It took a village to develop her skills in tennis,” said Gerri.

The former Harrington Sound Primary School student demonstrated her potential at an early age. She was the ranked top of under-12 girls on island before moving to England three years ago, where she continues her development.

Among El Karfa’s goals is to represent Bermuda on the international scene and capitalise on any opportunities that come her way both on and off court. The promising player competes in the LTA’s Winter Competition Guide North region which runs from September to March.