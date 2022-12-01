YouTube’s top US videos of 2022 include Technoblade’s farewell

YouTube has revealed its top videos and creators of 2022. At the top of the US trending video list is the final video from Technoblade, a Minecraft creator who died after a battle with cancer. Technoblade wrote a farewell message to fans that his father read in the video, which has more than 87.6 million views.

In second place is The Guardian‘s uncensored version of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, which has 103 million total views. Another popular Minecraft creator, Dream, revealed his face for the first time in a video that racked up 47 million views. The list also includes the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, the culmination of Mark Rober’s anti-porch pirate glitterbomb series and that Try Guys mess.

The trending video list is based on US video views, which explains why MrBeast’s recreation (and giveaway) of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory is in fifth place despite having 126 million total views. YouTube also excludes Shorts, music videos, trailers and children’s videos from this list.

Speaking of MrBeast, he was the top creator based on the number of subscribers gained in the US. That’s not too surprising, since he has the most subscribers of any individual creator (Indian music label T-Series has the most overall). YouTube says that list doesn’t take into account artists, brands, media companies or children’s content.

Elsewhere, YouTube revealed the top songs in the US for 2022 (featuring tracks released this year or older ones that saw a significant uptick in views). “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto topped the list with 503 million views. Bad Bunny and Karol G each had two songs on the list.