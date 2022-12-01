Zara and Mike Tindall had ‘private’ Christmas Day with Queen

Christmas will be extremely different for the Royal Family this year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. During the last couple of years, however, the monarch broke tradition for several reasons, and in 2016, she spent Christmas Day alone with her granddaughter, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike.

In 2016, Zara and Mike chose not to go to church at Sandringham as the Royal Family usually does, because the couple had sadly experienced a miscarriage the previous month. The Queen also chose to not attend the local service as she was feeling unwell.

In 2018, Mike spoke about the private Christmas Day he shared with his wife and the Queen.

Speaking at news website Joe’s chat show House of Rugby “Christmas, two years ago, the Queen wasn’t feeling very well so she didn’t go to church.

“We’d obviously been through what we’d been through with our pregnancy, which we lost, so we did our own little private [gathering] just as a three.”

