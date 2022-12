On her reality show Life of Kylie, she expressed her disappointment in missing out on the typical high school experiences.

She said, “It was really sad, actually. I had to unfollow all my friends that I went to school with. They probably all thought I hated them, but I just couldn’t see it, you know? Because they would always post photos, and they were all at the prom, and I was like, I can’t see it. It just made me sad.”