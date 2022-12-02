2023 Chinese Grand Prix cancelled due to Covid as F1 assessing

A statement from F1 read: “Formula One can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation. Formula One is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course.”

The Shanghai International Circuit was billed to host round four of the next season;’s championship on April 16th. The removal of the race created a four-week gap between the Australian Grand Prix on April 2nd and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30th.