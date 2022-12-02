2023 Chinese Grand Prix cancelled due to Covid as F1 assessing

F1’s 2023 Chinese Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the country’s strict coronavirus restrictions. F1 confirmed that discussions had been held between the Chinese authorities and race promoter which ended in the event being axed.
A statement from F1 read: “Formula One can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation. Formula One is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course.”
The Shanghai International Circuit was billed to host round four of the next season;’s championship on April 16th. The removal of the race created a four-week gap between the Australian Grand Prix on April 2nd and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 30th.
A record-breaking 24 race calendar was promoted last season with F1 still likely to press ahead with the plans at a different venue. According to Sky SPorts F1, there are several circuits interested in taking the slot.
These include Portimao who hosted the Portuguese Grand Prix for two consecutive seasons during Covid. The Algarve track appears to be the favourite with the details possibly finalised within days, according to SportTV’s motorsport commentator Joao Carlos Costa.
He tweeted: “Portugal once again on the F1 route. Imminent decision – Portimao should replace China in the 2023 calendar. Small details are missing, to be resolved before the FIA World Council, scheduled for December 9, in Bologna. Portuguese fans, what a Christmas gift!”
Turkey’s Istanbul Park was also drafted into the calendar for 2020 and 2021. Other circuits which popped in during the pandemic included Germany’s Nurburgring and Italy’s iconic Mugello.
