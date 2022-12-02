24 Days of Rescue campaign highlights adoptable pets

The Sarnia Professional Firefighters Association and local humane society have teamed up for a brand new social media campaign for the month of December.

The 24 Days of Rescue is aimed at highlighting animals at the shelter while offering important holiday fire safety tips.

Everyday until Christmas Eve, firefighters will be posing with different cats, dogs and rabbits up for adoption in hopes of finding them a new home.

Sarnia and District Humane Society Operations Manager Nicole King said they’re grateful for the help, especially because surrenders have increased in recent months.

She said they get hundreds of cats every month and also have ten dogs currently up for adoption.

“We always take strays, of course, it’s better than the animals living in the cold,” said King. “For surrenders, we do tell people to give us a call just to see if we have an open cage or kennel for them at this time. We just tell people to reach out to us because we’re here seven days a week. I know some people have to surrender their pets for big reasons. We don’t want the pets being left somewhere and not taken care of, we’d rather try and help out and take the surrenders in.”

The humane society is also seeking donations of kitten, cat and dog food, clay litter and litter boxes, towels, bleach and toys to help them cope with the increases.

Gift cards to pet stores are also greatly appreciated.

King said they’re grateful for the exposure.

“We love to see people on social media, and the exposure of our animals out there on the internet,” she said. “People talking and chatting about pets, it’s what we’re here for. We like any involvement, if people ever want to stop in and see what needs being helped out with, we love it.”

You can check out the social media campaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@SarniaFirefight)